A lawsuit filed in federal court by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claims a seafood processing plant in Irvington failed to take corrective actions to prevent an outbreak of listeria at its facility.
According to the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Mobile on Tuesday, Irvington Seafood Inc. failed to comply with the requirements of the seafood Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) regulations despite being made aware of the violations for nearly two decades. The facility’s president, vice president and manager were also named in the suit.
The FDA conducted inspections of the facility between April 11 and June 10, 2022, during which officials found a presence of different types of listeria in 18 locations, including multiple food contact surfaces and food-adjacent surfaces.
In June, 2022, the company recalled 1-pound packages of crab meat after inspectors found listeria on cooking equipment.
The suit goes on to claim proper record keeping for sanitation was not kept and officials failed to monitor the temperature of crab meat, which was then sold and delivered to clients.
Inspectors noticed condensation from the ceiling of a preparation room and nearby cooler dripping onto exposed, cooked crab, which can lead to listeria.
FDA officials believe employees washing their aprons on a floor with heavy foot traffic led to the cross-contamination.
Maggots were also discovered living in a walkway near the facility’s rear door, next to which barrels used to hold and transport “undesirable” crab parts were stored next to the infested walkway, according to the suit. The barrels were also transported inside the crab processing areas at various times as employees rolled them through the walkway, according to the suit.
Multiple animals were also found on the premises, as officials noted a chicken, a dog and two cats on the facility's property.
The 2022 inspection wasn’t the first time officials with the facility had been warned about misdoings. FDA officials documented similar instances after inspections in 2006, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 and warned officials of violations after each visit, according to the suit.
During previous inspections, officials noticed insanitary conditions, along with thermometers which were not properly calibrated and flies, roaches, beetles and the presence of E. coli on lump crab meat were all discovered in the facility, the suit read.
“After each inspection, Defendants made numerous assurances to FDA, including that they would retrain all employees, that they would clean and sanitize the facility, that they would calibrate thermometers more often, that they would fix the condensation problems and they would keep animals and bugs away from the facility,” the suit reads. “However, history has demonstrated that despite these assurances, Defendants are unable or unwilling to bring their facility into compliance.”
The FDA claims in the suit the facility’s actions are “systemic and persistent” and claims if the court does not step in, adulterated food will continue to make its way to consumers.
Ultimately, the FDA is seeking a statutory injunction to prevent plant officials from continuing the same practices until operations are brought into compliance.
Officials with Irvington Seafood Inc. did not respond to requests for comment before time of publication.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
