Redrawing congressional voting district maps is not as difficult as politicians say it is, Alabama Democratic Party Vice Chairwoman Tabitha Isner said Thursday night. Maintaining racial political divisions, rather, is what complicates the process.
“Like lots of things in politics, people want it to be super complicated so regular folks disengage,” she told about two dozen people in a virtual discussion about the state’s expected July special session to add another Black-majority district to its congressional map. “The truth is it's not that complicated.”
Over the course of an hour, Isner explained the Supreme Court’s decision in Allen v. Milligan, and how Alabama could redraw the 2021 congressional map the court said may have violated a section of the Voting Rights Act. Public hearings for the redistricting process are scheduled to take place in Montgomery on Tuesday, June 27 and Thursday, July 13.
In 2021, Alabama lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters by “packing” them into District 7 and “cracking” them across Districts 1, 2 and 3, where White voters are a majority of the population, she said. While Black voters in District 7 elect their chosen representative with confidence, Isner said their vote is not worth as much in practice. In Districts 1, 2 and 3, however, Black voters are less likely than White voters to get the candidate of their choice, she said.
“Questions that you don’t generally ask in polite company but I’m about to ask, how many Black people is enough Black people?” Isner said. “What percentage of the population needs to be Black in order for Black voters to be able to elect their preferred candidate? This is a hot topic of debate and it is what’s going to be debated over the next few weeks. I am sure of it.”
In districts where the populations of Black and White voters are close enough to each other, Isner said Black voters could elect the candidate they want by forming coalitions with non-Black voters.
“Interracial coalitions should be happening,” she said, noting Alabama’s State House Districts are starkly divided along racial lines, with 78 having a large enough White population to vote Republican and 28 having a large enough Black population to vote Democrat.
Only three districts have a close enough Black and White population to vote together, Isner said. Such gerrymandering, she added, is responsible for the division Alabama and America experience today.
“We should not see this hole in the middle,” she said. “This hole in the middle is created by politicians who do not want to see coalitions of White and Black voters coming together to elect their preferred candidate. So, they pack and they crack. That middle section would be fair.”
Such coalitions have the power to change Alabama’s landscape if state lawmakers allowed them, Isner said. Politicians seem to want to keep the lines as similar to where they are as possible, she added.
“My assumption is it's the extremely Republican legislature that’s going to draw these maps, and the way they draw the map means that one of the current Republican congressmen is going to lose his seat,” Isner said. “Probably what they will do is put two of the congressmen in the same district and they will have to compete in a primary.”
If that were to happen, she predicted District 2 U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, “is gonna get voted off the island.” Moore’s district currently includes the Wiregrass counties and parts of Montgomery. Some redistricting proposals combine his district with U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, in District 1 or with U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, in District 3.
“They know those maps would be accepted by the courts, so there is some reason to think Barry Moore’s district is going to turn into the majority-minority or crossover district,” she said.
