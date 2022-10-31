Where is the line between “old-school-style coaching” and player abuse?
Divisive allegations are surfacing within one prestigious Mobile area high school volleyball program that the behavior of its championship-winning head coach has gone too far and that her ownership of an outside volleyball club puts her in a position to squeeze money from her students’ families.
Former players and coaches and parents are questioning the behavior of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School head volleyball coach Kate Wood, alleging she has gone beyond hardball, bullies athletes and uses her school position to generate profit for the club volleyball association she owns. Wood is currently on the heels of winning her third state volleyball title with McGill-Toolen, which defeated Bob Jones High School during the 2022 Class 7A title match in Birmingham last Thursday.
According to some parents, former players and assistant coaches — the majority of whom spoke with Lagniappe on the condition of anonymity — Wood’s behavior has risen to verbal abuse, emotional manipulation and inappropriate conduct. Among the specific allegations, Wood is accused of pressuring girls to play through serious injuries, calling players obscene names, humiliating them and creating a “toxic” culture among players. Her critics also say players’ families are expected to spend thousands each off-season to be a part of Wood’s personally owned volleyball club, Lower Alabama Volleyball (LAV), and if they don’t, the girls face losing their spot on the high school team or reduced playing time in retaliation.
The individuals say their concerns about the alleged abuse have been brought to the attention of the Catholic school’s leadership and have been “swept under the rug.” Lagniappe has been approached by parents over the past two years about Wood’s behavior, but until this past month, none would go on the record. An open letter sent to player parents ahead of the Dirty Dozen’s recent post-season title run has brought the situation to a head and a response from the school.
However, Wood also has strong backers among many of the players she has coached and their families, as well the McGill-Toolen administration. She also has brought the storied McGill-Toolen volleyball program back to prominence and led them to three state championships. Both supporters and critics accuse one another of forming opinions about Wood around whether or not their daughters are getting the desired amount of playing time, and the coach clearly engenders strong feelings one way or the other.
Wood has flatly denied the allegations and says the complaints do not reflect her actions or character. In a letter sent to Lagniappe as well as Dirty Dozen parents, McGill-Toolen President the Rev. W. Bry Shields said an investigation of allegations against Wood has been conducted and he, Principal Michelle Haas and Athletics Director Bill Griffin, solidly support the coach and her coaching style.
THE DIRTY DOZEN
McGill-Toolen’s legacy volleyball program ranks second in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) history with 22 state championships. It is the home of the “Dirty Dozen” which rose to dominance under “queen of volleyball” Becky Dickinson (1970-1998) who led the team to 14 of its titles. The team continued to win titles and appear in the state finals under coaches Christina Nash (1999-2003), Holly Richards (2003-2004), and Gretchen Speed Boykin (2005-2013).
Wood, who hails from Texas, stepped in as McGill-Toolen head volleyball coach in 2014 and has led the Dirty Dozen to the Final Four every year since. The Dirty Dozen picked up its first 7A state championship under Wood’s leadership in 2017 to end a 12-year drought. In addition to this year’s championship, the team won state in 2018 as well and was the 7A state runner-up the past two seasons.
TOUGH COACHING DEBATE
Where and when tough coaching crosses the line into abuse has been a local and national conversation for the past several years.
Most recently, the debate was stirred in the Mobile area when Blount High School head football coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave after a video of him allegedly spanking a player surfaced earlier this season. Harris has since been cleared by the Mobile County Public School System, following an internal review and has returned to actively coaching his team.
Last September, eight University of South Alabama volleyball players sued the college’s former coach, Alexis Meeks-Rydell, alleging she engaged in a practice of physical, verbal, and psychological abuse and physical conduct rising to the level of sexual harassment. Meeks-Rydell is alleged to have engaged in corporal punishment through overtraining, physical and emotional intimidation, and coercing players to continue to practice or play while injured.
South Alabama and multiple university officials are co-defendants in that case accused of inaction and ignoring reports of abuse. That lawsuit is still pending and no trial date has been set.
On a broader level, reports of player abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League emerged last year, alleging sexual harassment and emotional abuse by coaches and that the league ignored reports.
An independent investigation into the soccer league was published earlier this month and found “the verbal and emotional abuse players describe in the NWSL is not merely ‘tough’ coaching.” In over 200 interviews, investigators “heard report after report of relentless, degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward.”
In an interview with the Washington Post concerning coaching abuse, Kristen Dieffenbach, the director at the Center for Applied Coaching and Sport Science at West Virginia University, stated, “We create environments and systems where kids want to please their coach so much, so badly, they’re doing everything they can to get that approval. For young girls in those very high-performance settings, that can be a lot to carry unless someone is helping manage that.”
PARENTS CONCERNED
Allegations of inappropriate behavior by Wood have accumulated over the past few seasons, according to information gathered during interviews with players and parents, as well as from open letters.
Two letters from concerned parents — one, which was unsigned and addressed to the Most Rev. Thomas J. Rodi, archbishop of Mobile — began circulating last year with concerns about Wood’s coaching style and its reflection on the Catholic church. Leading up to this year’s state volleyball tournament, concerns about Wood began churning again. A signed open letter started circulating in mid-October and sparked the response by Shields.
Dr. Michael Lee — who is a parent of a current player and agreed to speak on the record — told Lagniappe he and his wife met with McGill-Toolen school leadership earlier this month, where they attempted to voice concerns Wood has gone beyond tough coaching and is behaving abusively. They said those concerns were disregarded and they were accused of being disgruntled about their daughter’s playing time.
“She’s a bully. There’s no doubt about it,” Lee said. “She (Wood) uses humiliation as a tactic to get players in line.”
Lee said this includes kicking players out of practice and embarrassing them in front of their teammates. Lee explained Wood has singled out injured players in front of other players and that she allegedly accused one student of costing the school a tournament win because of a knee injury that made her unable to finish a game. He added that during a recent tournament in Birmingham a player had been injured and was put onto the court to compete anyway.
“If you watch the film, you can see [this player] is limping around and couldn’t jump but, you know, the girl played. Now, she's in a walking boot and probably not playing for the rest of the season,” he said.
According to parents, the injured athlete ended up being cleared by a doctor to play in the recent state tournament.
Lee’s letter to McGill administrators contained other details.
“My daughter was the subject of one of Coach Wood’s tirades during a timeout. This was a 30-second yelling fest on that she needs to stand like an athlete,” Lee wrote. “While my daughter is trying to stand like her coach wants, Coach Wood says, ‘I’d just like to poke your eyeballs out.’”
Lee also wrote that during a recent practice, Wood intentionally spiked a ball into the chest of one of her players out of anger because she wasn’t running a drill properly.
Lee and other parents told Lagniappe Wood uses “bad” language around players and will tell them they’re “fat” or they need to lose weight. Some of those parents said they expect more from a coach at a Catholic school.
According to complaint letters, Wood lacks “emotional control courtside,” and will scream in players’ faces as they leave the game. In one instance, Wood is said to have turned to her bench, lowered her mask and mouthed the word “f-ck” to her players when there was an error on the court
‘SWEPT UNDER THE RUG’
Lee said the response by school leadership when he attempted to question Wood’s behavior is what has bothered him the most.
“The real disappointment for me is that when I came forward with these problems, they are basically getting swept under the rug,” Lee said. “It's happened over and over again with this administration and I can't understand why.”
Lee was told there would be an investigation, but said the administration did not interview any players.
Shields emailed McGill-Toolen volleyball parents in mid-October addressing Lee’s letter.
In that correspondence, the school president said Haas and Griffin had investigated the claims and he reviewed their steps and was “completely satisfied” it was handled properly.
Shields wrote, “I want you to know that we have complete confidence in Coach Wood and her ability to lead our team. She has done an outstanding job in developing a championship team while at the same time encouraging her players to grow in faith and in virtue.”
Shields forwarded this same email to Lagniappe in response to a list of questions. The administration did not directly answer any questions about how its investigation was handled or what it entailed. It also did not answer questions about Wood’s conduct.
Multiple parents echoed Lee’s frustration with the school’s response, alleging leadership has ignored numerous complaints because they believe Wood can continue McGill-Toolen’s championship legacy.
One parent who believes Wood is behaving inappropriately stated they feel their daughter is stuck in the situation, citing AHSAA’s eligibility rules, which bar varsity athletes from playing varsity sports for one year when they transfer schools within the county.
CLUB BALL v. SCHOOL BALL
Parents further allege Wood is in a position that creates a conflict of interest stemming from her ownership of LAV, where the majority of McGill-Toolen players pay her membership fees to play during the volleyball off-season.
High school coaches simultaneously owning club teams is not uncommon in Alabama. AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram said high school coaches in sports including baseball, basketball, volleyball, and swimming frequently will own club teams. However, he said these individuals have to be “very careful” as they are pushing what he described as a “gray area” in the athletic association’s rules.
Ingram said rules dictating the relationship between school and club teams have softened in recent years. The AHSAA rolled back its “50 percent rule” this past year, which limited participation from teammates outside the sports season to just 50 percent of the number it takes to field a team in that sport.
In other words, Alabama clubs had to split high school players between multiple teams so no more than half were members of the same high school team. Now, a club team can essentially be a replica of a high school team, though school coaches are not supposed to be involved in coaching those teams.
According to Ingram, conflicts in coach-club ownership emerge due to AHSAA’s rules barring high school coaches from coaching their players outside of the regular season. He said club owners can violate these rules if they make coaching decisions for and on behalf of their high school athletes playing for their club, such as setting rosters or offering players advice.
Coaches who cannot keep a clear separation between ownership and their respective school players run the risk of penalties and a school team losing playing time during the regular season, Ingram said. He added if a club player transfers to a school where an owner coaches, it could constitute a recruiting violation and cost a player their eligibility. He said such violations tend to result in coaches being terminated.
Ingram said club owners are generally familiar with these rules and make due diligence to abide by them. He said off-season coaching violations are not a prominent problem statewide, and instead, the biggest problem club sports pose is discouraging students from participating on their respective school teams.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
Lee and two of Woods’ former volleyball assistant coaches said Wood has made it clear she expects McGill-Toolen players to play club and has gone further to create what they described as an unspoken expectation for her student players to be members in her club. Unnamed parents also echoed those same complaints.
One McGill-Toolen parent stopped short of saying LAV membership was expected, but added, “If you start at LAV, you better not leave,” explaining they believe Wood retaliated against their daughter when they made the decision to switch clubs.
Lee, unnamed parents and two of Wood’s former assistants also claimed if a student joins a club other than LAV, there are consequences for their status on the Dirty Dozen, and they receive less playing time.
Parents allege the preferential treatment works in the opposite direction as well, saying McGill-Toolen players are prioritized on LAV teams and are placed on the club's higher-level teams, receive better positions and get more playing time.
Lee estimated Wood is grossing more than $500,000 from her club program — more than $100,000 of which he said is coming solely from McGill-Toolen players. LAV’s website says the cost of participating on a seasonal team ranges between $1,500 and $3,400. As LAV is a private business, Lagniappe was not able to verify how many players are involved overall or have access to any revenue figures. An examination of the club’s website showed about 260 girls involved.
“She holds playing time over the girls,” Lee said. “She promises them if you can play for LAV, we're gonna get you more time out there on the court at McGill. There are 62 players for McGill and I guarantee 90 percent of them play for LAV.”
Even veteran players must try out each year to keep their spot on the Dirty Dozen, and parents have told Lagniappe Wood has threatened players with reduced playing time or not making the team at all if they voiced a desire not to play for LAV in the off-season or play another sport.
Club costs are on top of the $1,500 fee parents pay when their daughter joins the Dirty Dozen. That fee does include chartered bus rides to tournaments outside Mobile and Baldwin Counties. For club ball, in addition to the fee to join, families are responsible for their own travel, lodging and food for tournaments that can include multi-day trips to more expensive cities like Atlanta and Orlando.
ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE
Morgan Eddins, a former LAV coach, began working with Wood at LAV in December 2020. Three of Eddins’ LAV players were McGill-Toolen students. She told Lagniappe she saw firsthand the physical and emotional tolls of Wood’s practice regimen and coaching style.
Eddins — a former Auburn volleyball player — addressed these concerns in an email to Haas last October ahead of the 2021 state tournament. In the message, Eddins informed the McGill-Toolen principal that volleyball players were being over-practiced by Wood and subjected to an intensity of training she had not seen even at the collegiate level.
Eddins also said the language and style of Woods’ coaching surpassed that of an “old-school-style coach” and had become inappropriate and abusive.
Three days after the initial email was sent, Eddins said she was confronted at a University of South Alabama football game by another LAV coach, referencing the private email with Haas. Eddins said she almost was “physically assaulted” and began receiving threatening calls from other coaches as well.
“I did not ask for this and it was hard enough as a coach to speak the truth. I am not happy with how this was handled professionally,” Eddins wrote to Haas.
In a phone interview with Lagniappe earlier this year, Eddins said she was going on the record because of what she said Wood’s coaching is doing to students and to the sport locally. She claimed Wood’s style is beginning to be mimicked by other area coaches.
“Coaches are starting to copy her and the same training,” Eddins said. “That’s what scared me. They’re replicating it.”
In her conversation with Lagniappe, Eddins echoed the concerns she expressed to Haas, saying the McGill-Toolen players were showing up to LAV limping and having to tape and ice their ankles after finishing school practice.
“It was more than I was doing when I played in Auburn,” Eddins said. “They were going through so much Icy Hot. It was sad.”
Multiple parents told Lagniappe McGill-Toolen players who participate in LAV are practicing and training 50 weeks out of the year. According to parents, during annual spring organizational meetings with them, Wood informs parents whose daughters are new to the Dirty Dozen that they can go on any summer vacations already planned for that year, but in coming years the girls may only vacation during a one-week break around July 4.
One parent told Lagniappe during AHSAA practice blackout weeks, seniors organize and lead practices so the team can get around rules.
Eddins said this level of training can lead to player injuries.
“Training for 5-6 plus hours a day in the summer is not legal nor is it beneficial in any way for the athletes,” she wrote Haas last year. “These girls are too young to be experiencing back injuries, chronic knee and ankle problems.”
Eddins said Wood was also pushing girls to play and practice through injuries. She said one of her McGill players at LAV tried hiding an ankle injury from Eddins because she was told: “she would never step foot on the court again if she went to the doctor.”
A second of Eddins’ players allegedly suffered a concussion during a McGill-Toolen game and Wood allowed the player to practice despite allegedly failing a concussion screening — a violation of AHSAA’s concussion policy, Eddins said.
Eddins said McGill-Toolen coaching staff “intercepts” injured players, explaining girls are expected to see the team’s athletic staff before consulting a doctor so injuries can be addressed internally and so the players are not benched for injuries.
In emails to Haas, Eddins wrote Wood “doesn’t believe in injuries.”
Parents of current and former players told Lagniappe Wood has created an environment where players are too intimidated to acknowledge injuries or go to a doctor after being hurt because of the expectations put on them and retaliation by Wood for not being able to play.
There has allegedly been pushback by players in previous seasons due to Wood’s coaching. According to those who spoke out, 11 team members left the Dirty Dozen during the 2019-20 season, and as many as eight of them could be attributed to objections to Wood’s coaching. They said three more upperclassmen quit the following year as well.
Eddins said Wood’s coaching practices put girls at risk of greater injuries and caused players emotional damage. She said she saw her McGill-Toolen players at LAV beginning to change their personalities, strive to please Wood and obsess over the sport. She said she is afraid the players will have problems later in life because of their experience in the program.
“I’m scared for the future of these girls,” Eddins said. “There’s so much more to life. This is just volleyball.”
Eddins said her McGill players shared alarming accounts of what she described as “verbal abuse” and recalled stories of the players being called “p-ssies” during practice and being body-shamed. She said she saw girls lose weight and said some were developing eating disorders because of diet expectations.
“I saw the shine in their faces turn dark and lose the love for the game,” Eddins said.
WOOD DENIES ALLEGATIONS
In a phone interview with Wood, she flatly denied all of the allegations against her.
“We are absolutely sending our kids to see doctors when we need to,” Wood said. “There's all documentation of that.”
Wood said she is aware of the allegations players are afraid of approaching her about injuries.
“That is not in my character and that is not accurate,” Wood said. “We always encourage our players to seek medical advice.”
She said McGill-Toolen likely has the best athletic trainer in the state of Alabama on its staff.
“She is excellent. And we encourage [players] to see her and no one is ever benched for seeing a trainer,” she said. “Our trainer is the one that tells people when they do and do not play — or doctors. Actually, doctors tell us when they do not play. [The trainer] takes them to doctors and sends them on to doctors and we follow doctor's orders.”
Asked about the incident concerning the concussion, Wood said the allegation she practiced a player in violation of the state athletic association’s concussion policy was “a false statement,” although she did indicate there was an issue.
“The school has all the reports of that incident,” Wood said. She advised a reporter to contact the school concerning the records. McGill-Toolen administration did not answer questions concerning the incident.
“There are some people who have accused me of playing players who were injured,” Wood said. “I'm not playing players that are injured. I'm playing players who have been cleared by our medical staff. That’s out of my paygrade to make those decisions.”
Wood said she understood the allegations and said she has heard all of them previously.
“I love my kids. I love the school. I love the program,” she said.
Wood was asked about her 2019-20 season when a large number of players quit the team. She said there were many factors involved in the departures, but no one was shocked by the players who decided to step down.
“We encourage girls to make that decision if their hearts are not in it,” Wood said. “It's OK to go and be a part of what they want to be a part of. And that's part of the high school process.”
Wood denied using obscene language with students. Asked about calling players “p-ssies” she said, “Never in my life.”
Wood also denied she has behaved unethically as an owner of LAV. She acknowledges most of her high schoolers do play for LAV, but said players are positioned with the help of a coaching committee and team sorting software.
Wood said it isn’t uncommon for high school coaches to simultaneously own clubs, noting Bayside Academy Volleyball Coach Ann Schilling also owns a club.
Asked why these allegations have come from multiple individuals across multiple seasons, Wood stated, “I am unsure of that. Again, what I am sure of is my love for these girls and my love for this program. I'm confident in that.”
‘Nobody that I would rather have coaching my child’
In addition to the defense McGill-Toolen’s administrators have provided for Wood, current and former individuals involved in the program spoke out in support of her coaching, and defended her against the criticisms that have been raised.
Former Dirty Dozen player Haley Palmer, who was on McGill-Toolen’s varsity team three years and whose last season ended in 2019, said she was shocked to learn about allegations of abuse against Wood.
“I think it's crazy that these allegations are coming out when, I mean, she's a tough coach, but there was never a point where I thought that she wanted to hurt my feelings,” Palmer said.
She said Wood is supportive and has maintained good relationships with former players.
“She loves to keep up with all of us. It's super nice. She’s a super nice woman. Love her to death,” Palmer said.
Asked about claims Wood pressures players to play through injuries, Palmer said she never saw it happen. She said she suffered a back injury while she was in high school and said Wood forced her to rest for about 6 months.
Palmer said she played two years with LAV and then was “sent” to play at another local club volleyball team, Mobile Storm, after the 2019 high school season concluded in her senior year. She said she didn’t feel like there was an expectation to be a part of LAV to play for McGill-Toolen.
“I went and played at Storm just because (Wood) wanted me to go over there to play with two other girls on my team to make sure we all three stayed together. She really liked when we were together,” Palmer said. “She (Wood) had us play over at Storm and play with some other girls from Spanish Fort who she knew were really good. So she sent us over there.”
Player parent Jason Sparks said the controversy around Wood has ignited from “fabrications” and “flat-out lies.”
“I mean, (Wood) is a tough coach and she demands a lot of her players and she demands a lot of our girls,” he said.
Asked about inappropriate language, Sparks said it’s not black and white.
“Define inappropriate,” he said. “Does she say some things I don’t like? Yeah, probably so. But I think she has the best interest of my child and the team most times.”
Sparks says he takes exception to allegations Wood is abusive, and has even lost friendships over the issue.
“Some of these blatant lies and attacks — I mean, I just can't believe some of the things that have come out of some of those people’s mouths,” he said, adding there is “paper proof” showing accusations of Wood playing injured girls are false.
“If some of these kids were playing, their parents wouldn't have a problem,” he said.
Sparks said he’s had his share of “difficult” conversations with Wood and has not felt retaliated against.
“McGill is a very, very competitive program. They’ve got 16 kids on the team, and probably 12 or 14 of them could start at any program in Mobile or Baldwin county,” Sparks said. “McGill is a very demanding program. And, you know, maybe it's not for everybody.”
Asked about Wood’s club team, Sparks said allegations of unethical behavior cannot be substantiated. Though his family has only ever been involved in LAV, Sparks said he’s seen numerous players from other clubs participate in McGill-Toolen’s volleyball program without issue.
“Is coach Wood perfect? No, none of us are. Has she made mistakes? Of course. But there is nobody that I would rather have coaching my child,” Sparks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.