For the members of The Nevergreens Marching Society, the shroud of mystery that covers the beginnings and traditions of Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebration is purple and gold only. New Orleans may revel in the Carnival season with purple, gold and green in its heraldry, but Mobile, the Nevergreens say, does not bring green along to the party as a third wheel.
The strings of green beads still hurled from endless floats, the swathes of green sugar that bakers continue plastering on scores of King Cakes and even a single green letter on a hat Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson wore last year repulse the Oakleigh-based group, whose founders looked to local history and legend in 2020 and decided to take the Azalea City back to its dichromatic roots.
“People had kind of chattered about it for several years that purple and gold were the true colors and green wasn't,” the secretary of the Nevergreens — who preferred to keep his mystical anonymity — said in an interview with Lagniappe. “The question is less about why is Mobile purple and gold; it’s more about where the green came from. And since we were first, we feel like we get to pick.”
Cart Blackwell, the curator of the Mobile Carnival Museum, said the present-day understanding of Mardi Gras began in Mobile decades before New Orleans and communities along the Mississippi coast, where beads are thrown every year today.
The New World reimagined the Old World’s Carnival heritage, Blackwell said, even though he and Charles Torrey, the History Museum of Mobile’s research historian, agree the records of those 18th-century celebrations are sketchy.
Nevertheless, Mardi Gras is among Mobile’s major industries, with a whole sector of the economy supported by formal wear purchases and rentals, costumes, throws, hotel stays, restaurant meals and more each year.
“Mardi Gras is a financial investment,” Torrey said. “People don’t realize the amount of money involved in Mardi Gras. The businesses in the downtown district rely on it year round, the hotels, the restaurants, the transportation, the renters of tails and dresses.”
Tourism for Mardi Gras helped Mobile rise above some financial hardships after the Civil War, Torrey said, in a time when city coffers were empty. The leading businessmen who became Mardi Gras’s first kings even set special rates for visitors arriving by train or steamboat to join the fun, Torrey added.
Much of the millions upon millions of dollars that flood the city after the first of each year goes to buying green decorations as well as purple and gold ones. More and more people, however, are learning “the truth” and purchasing clothing, throws, King Cakes and even flags colored Nevergreen style.
Former Mobile City Councilors Irmatean Watson and Jane Conkin (née Baxter) even convinced Mayor Arthur Outlaw to declare an official purple and gold flag for the city in 1987. The YWCA sold the flag bearing a stylized “M” as a fundraiser, former board member Holle Briskman said, but the closure of the organization left the copyright to someone who chose not to reproduce it.
The Mobile County Commission adopted a similar banner that preservationist Stephen McNair created as the county’s seasonal standard in 2019, but a spokesperson with the Mayor’s Office said the city no longer flies an official Mardi Gras flag.
History’s support for purple and gold as Mobile’s proper Mardi Gras colors is debatable, but the secretary of the Nevergreens said that will not stop him and the dozens of others who fill the group’s ranks from marching on Joe Cain Day and promoting the purple and gold gospel.
“Whether that’s true or not, we like to say, ‘Mobile, we were here first,’” the secretary said. “We don’t know where the green came from, but we assume that we weren’t doing it at the beginning because it appears to be new, so we’re going to assume the colors are just purple and gold and run with the gag.”
‘WE WERE HERE FIRST’
French settlers landed in Mobile Bay and established the first capital of their Louisiana colony there after the beginning of the 18th century. The first Mardi Gras celebration on what would become American soil took place in 1703, according to a timeline the Mobile Carnival Museum created, and the first parade saw a papier-mâché bull pulled down Dauphin Street in 1711.
The first-ever parading group, Blackwell said, did not debut until 1830. Pennsylvania native and cotton commission merchant Michael Kraft started the Cowbellian de Rakin Society that year with a fanfare of cowbells and rakes.
“They were the first true mystic society that combined the two ingredients of American carnival: a parade for all people to see, on the street, fully accessible, with the parade according to a theme, with maskers and how that theme was translated via a tableau or theatrical performance at a members- and invitation-only ball thereafter,” Blackwell said.
Mobile set the template for Mardi Gras celebrations across the South and the United States, Blackwell said, two decades before the first parade ever hit the streets in New Orleans.
Exactly when Mobile chose purple and gold as its Carnival colors is not known, and several theories exist, but one of the most common answers to that question is that they both represent royalty, Blackwell said.
“It was thought to be a more regal palette, so it’s one of those things that is very tradition-bound,” Blackwell said. “Purple and gold were what we established, and New Orleans added green a little later on.”
McNair traced the first notice of purple and gold as Mobile’s Mardi Gras colors to a story in the March 2, 1892, edition of The Daily Register. That year, King Felix crowned Ethel Hodgson his Queen at the Order of Myths’ 25th-anniversary ball.
“Approaching the throne, Miss Hodgson was about to kneel, when His Majesty stopped her by a gesture, as he descended from the Imperial seat,” the article reads. “Then he graciously and gracefully placed on her left shoulder the knot of Imperial colors — purple and gold, crossed with pure white, in honor of the silver wedding of Mysticism and Taste, which this ball has illustrated.”
In an email, McNair explained that article established the two colors in Mobile’s Carnival tradition, with purple representing “justice” and gold representing “power.” He wrote that the New Orleans Carnival group Rex added green to its color scheme when Russian Grand Duke Alexei Romanov visited the Crescent City in 1872.
The secretary of the Nevergreens echoed purple and gold as royal colors with exclusive connotations and also connected them to Mobile’s tradition of Mardi Gras royalty.
“The general idea is that during Mardi Gras, every group amongst itself picks a king and queen,” the secretary said. “And the colors traditionally associated with royalty are purple and gold. The gold because it’s expensive, and purple [because it] has always been a rare color in the dye industry.”
But to the secretary, the question is more about the origin of the green rather than the origin of the purple and gold. Nevergreen members regularly theorize answers to the question, and he said one of the first kings of New Orleans’ Rex group set the season’s colors as purple, gold and green more than a century ago.
Nevergreen members also speculate green owes its start to so many Mardi Gras groups coming from the fraternities at Tulane University, where the color is paired with powder blue.
“The thing we really peg [purple and gold] to is the idea of the kings and queens,” he said. “Mardi Gras — especially in Europe before it migrated — was traditionally a time of satire against the royalty. It was a time when the lay people would make amongst themselves a king and a queen. There was a lot of tongue-in-cheek play about the actual king, and so that’s always been like a big part of what made Carnival Carnival in Europe, a bit of making fun of the royal class.”
Torrey said he does not remember people discussing Mobile’s Mardi Gras colors when he was growing up. He agreed purple and gold have roots in European royalty and Carnival customs, but said Mobile’s kings and queens of Mardi Gras have not always worn purple and gold in their royal robes.
“My train and costume were red,” Torrey said. “It’s up to the individual really what colors they wear and when.”
Many Mardi Gras practices have no rhyme or reason to them, Blackwell said, which makes determining an origin story for the colors more difficult.
“It’s a lot of whimsy,” he said. “And I would say that [it] is a good response to it that [purple and gold] were two colors that were chosen and they stuck with them.”
For example, the connection of green to a visit by a member of the Romanov family is a perfect “measure of whimsy and nonsense,” Blackwell said.
‘WEARING TEAM COLORS’
Exactly 190 years after Michael Kraft formed the Cowbellian de Rakin Society, a handful of neighbors met up on a front porch in the Oakleigh Garden Historic District and formed The Nevergreens Marching Society.
It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and American society — including Mobile Mardi Gras — was shut down. The secretary of the Nevergreens remembered drinking cocktails with a few friends, and the Nevergreens being born from the discussion they had between drinks.
“We had seen the Joe Cain parade where any group that wants to show up can just show up and walk,” he said. “We had seen other groups, and we had playfully talked about putting one together one day, but we didn’t really have any theme or idea.”
Responding to what he described as “the zeitgeist around Mobile Mardi Gras that green is not a real color for Mardi Gras,” one neighbor proposed they form the “Nevergreens,” and everyone supported it.
The pandemic kept their celebration small in 2020 and 2021, but the Nevergreens took their place in the Joe Cain Day parade in 2022. Every member has a loud gold sequin blazer as their uniform, and most add to it by wearing purple and gold from head to toe.
For the Nevergreens, Joe Cain Day (the Sunday before Fat Tuesday), features a noon proclamation at Washington Square Park, and a 25-block-long rolling party on the way to the lineup point.
“A lot of people that we meet, if they don’t know us already and we explain it to them, a lot of them go, ‘Oh, yeah,’” he said. “They agree that green is not a Mardi Gras color. They’ve heard this tossed around in the local culture and zeitgeist, you know, for a while.”
Many people ask if the Nevergreens take their hatred for green seriously throughout the year, but the secretary of the Nevergreens said he tells them their passion is a way to promote Mobile and its culture.
“If we can take that and run with it and turn it into a fun gag, if we can keep up the spirit of this theory, then we can use it to promote Mobile and Mobile Mardi Gras,” he said. “It’s kind of like wearing team colors to support your team.
“On Joe Cain Day we care, and every other day we don’t.”
An example of that intense reaction to seeing green worn on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday is the warning citation one member conceived last year as a gimmick. Any person seen wearing any type of green clothing that day receives a ticket as punishment. To have your citation forgiven, the secretary said, you must make a post on social media with the hashtag #TheNevergreens.
When asked how much green is too much green, he said every member judges the presence of green in their own way.
“Some of them will get you for the smallest amount, some of them will get you for more egregious amounts,” the secretary said. “When we’re walking in the parade, if you’re wearing lots of green, you’re almost certain to get seen. If you’ve got a single green bead on, you’re probably not going to get noticed, but if you’re wearing a green shirt and a green hat — especially if you’re right up on the barricade — you’re very likely to get hit by a Nevergreen citation.”
The Nevergreens are indiscriminate in their pursuit to call out those who wear green and remind them of Mobile’s colors. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson even received a citation for having a green letter on a white Mobile Mardi Gras hat he wore last year.
“He was scolded politely by the Nevergreens and given a citation,” the secretary said.
On the other hand, people who show up wearing lots of purple and gold could catch special throws that no one else would.
“If you want to increase your chances of getting a koozie or something with our logo on it — one of our fun throws instead of just a random MoonPie — if you want something good, you can increase your chances by wearing purple and gold,” he said.
Something that makes the Nevergreens unique is that they might be the first merit-based Mardi Gras society, the secretary said. Prospective members have to get to know current members at mixer events throughout the year, and membership is by invitation only.
“We do look for people who we think are big promoters of Mobile or Mobile Mardi Gras,” he said. “If you’re good with that and if you’re in keeping with that spirit, and if you show up and meet us at a couple of events, then you can kinda merit your way into the Nevergreens in a way that a lot of groups might not let you do.”
‘WE DO IT WELL’
Blackwell said Mardi Gras in Mobile has been an inclusive, city-wide party since it began in the 18th century and was established in the 19th century.
“It was always pitched as a celebration for all and how the celebration and direct participation now is embraced by the whole of our community,” he said. “Carnival was conceived in the 1830s by men of substance and it was a leisurely activity, and the parading brought it to everybody.
“I can definitely say how, over the generations, that parading culture, being members of a mystic society, now embraces whole swathes of Mobile’s populace. And how it started out as just a group of young men, and how it is now expanded to embrace — through 80 area mystic societies — the whole of Mobile’s diverse population.”
He said Mobile is “family-focused” in its Mardi Gras, with generations of people coming together to celebrate and maintain traditions through time.
“Mobile Mardi Gras in the decades ahead will continue to grow, in terms of not only parades, but balls,” Blackwell said. “More groups will be founded, groups will grow within themselves and it will become even more the cultural flowering that it is now. It will continue to grow and spread throughout our community.”
To Torrey, Mardi Gras in Mobile is a time of release just as it was in ancient times. After a deadly flu epidemic in 1919 and World War I, he said, Mobilians in the “roaring” 1920s looked to Mardi Gras as a much-needed break.
“It’s a time when people want to get away from stuff, all seriousness,” Torrey said. “Felix is Lord of Misrule. That’s the whole idea.”
The Azalea City is at its most interesting after Christmas in the middle of Carnival season, the secretary of the Nevergreens said. To be much smaller than New Orleans — which is much more widely known for its Mardi Gras festivities — Mobile puts on a much bigger, better show, he said.
“Mobile is such a special place when it comes to Mardi Gras,” the secretary said. “Not because it was first, but because we do it well. Here in Mobile, it’s a two-week party. It’s a special time. It’s really like if there was a Fourth of July to America, then Mardi Gras has to be like a Fourth of July to Mobile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.