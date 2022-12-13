Gov. Kay Ivey proposed the Alabama Supreme Court amend its rules and give the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) more time to carry out death sentences, in a Monday afternoon letter.
Three weeks after announcing a pause on capital punishment until a “top-to-bottom” review of ADOC concludes, Ivey wrote that Corrections Commissioner John Hamm asked for an increase in the amount of time ADOC has to carry out a death warrant.
She said Hamm is considering changing ADOC’s 6 p.m. start time, but said “the most significant aspect” of the time problem is the 24-hour period the court issues for an execution date.
“My legal staff informs me that many States and the federal government take a different approach, allowing a longer period for the execution to be carried out or allowing the period to be extended in the event of a court-imposed stay of execution,” Ivey wrote. “I prefer this second option, and accordingly asked my lawyers to prepare for you a proposal to this end.”
The proposal makes the Commissioner of Corrections responsible for “promptly” setting a new execution date if the original date passes or the execution process is delayed by a stay of execution.
Ivey’s letter cited a federal rule giving the Federal Bureau of Prisons director the power to reschedule “when the stay is lifted,” and a revised Kentucky statute that says the governor “may from time to time appoint another day for execution until the sentence is carried into effect.”
She left it up to the nine justices to decide the amendment’s specifics, but wrote they “move as expeditiously as prudent” to make sure justice comes to those who have lost family or friends to capital murder.
Again, Ivey blamed “last minute gamesmanship by death row inmates and their lawyers” for consuming time and preventing ADOC from carrying out death warrants before they expire.
“In my November 21 announcement, I emphasized the importance of getting this issue right for the sake of murder victims’ families, who have often waited decades for justice only to have it snatched away at the last minute,” Ivey wrote. “Working together across our respective branches of government, I have every confidence that we can deliver on that promise.”
