Ivey

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

 By Gabriel Tynes

Gov. Kay Ivey proposed the Alabama Supreme Court amend its rules and give the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) more time to carry out death sentences, in a Monday afternoon letter.

Three weeks after announcing a pause on capital punishment until a “top-to-bottom” review of ADOC concludes, Ivey wrote that Corrections Commissioner John Hamm asked for an increase in the amount of time ADOC has to carry out a death warrant.

