Alabama’s early childhood education is getting a financial boost straight from the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey.
According to a press release on Thursday afternoon, Ivey announced the awarding of $4 million for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally-appropriate way,” Ivey said. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.”
The PDG B-5 is an initiative focused on Ivey’s education-to-workforce agenda which recognizes the first five years as the “foundational preparation necessary for lifelong achievement.”
The grant was awarded in an effort to prepare the workforce to work in early childhood development.
“This grant builds upon the previous work to implement a unified Early Childhood Care and Education system,” ADECE Secretary Barbara Cooper said. “Once realized, the system will maximize our previously coordinated efforts to better connect and leverage early learning and care opportunities and ultimately inform decisions with data, increase efficiency and reduce duplication.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
