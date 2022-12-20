As Alabama’s homeless population continues to grow, state leaders are working to combat the issue statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the awarding of $2.65 million to be used to help those struggling with homelessness or those at risk of becoming homeless.
According to a press release, the funds will come from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program and will work to assist 12 government programs and nonprofits. Those funds will be used to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help those either already homeless or at risk of being homeless.
“Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” Ivey said in the release. “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue facing our communities, and it’s on us as Alabamians to change that. I’m proud to allocate these funds towards ensuring those less fortunate have a safe, warm shelter to spend the holidays.”
Grants will be administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs [ADECA] and are made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Emergency Solutions Grants are intended to help people with immediate and often temporary needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release. “I join Gov. Ivey in commending these local governments and other agencies who are providing that helping hand to individuals and families who are going through rough times.”
In the Mobile area, two organizations were awarded funds. The Salvation Army in Mobile and Baldwin counties were awarded $300,000 to provide emergency shelter for those who are homeless in the two counties. In addition, Penelope House was granted $177,000 to provide shelter for domestic violence victims in Mobile County.
Angel Steadman serves as the Director of Program Services for the Coastal Alabama region of the Salvation Army and said while they have received the grant every year for the past several years, it’s always a waiting game to see if they will be renewed.
“This is an excellent program and we always anxiously await to see if we are going to receive these funds every year,” Steadman said. “It’s a huge relief to get them because we are quite dependent on it and it would be very hard to do what we do without these funds.”
Steadman said the funds will help with an assortment of issues including helping support their Family Haven facility which has 15 units and supports around 60 families, on average, every year.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
