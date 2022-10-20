Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey lauded the state’s pre-K program for earning the top spot nationally during the keynote speech at an annual Early Childhood Education Conference in Mobile on Thursday.
“As a former teacher and as your governor, I strongly believe in the important task that you all have as our earliest educators,” Ivey said. “Since taking office, I have nearly doubled the percentage of 4-year-olds we are serving through First Class Pre-K and we have tripled the budget for pre-k since 2017. But there is so much more to accomplish.”
In 2017, the budget for the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education sat at just over $66 million. As for where it will stand in 2023, the number is slated to be at around $186 million.
Alabama’s pre-K program has been awarded the highest quality rating by the National Institute for Early Education Research for 16 consecutive years, according to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education website.
Growing exponentially since 2013 when the program served just 5,000 kids, that number has climbed to more than 22,000 students, as of 2021. A primary purpose of the program is to provide a full day of developmentally appropriate instruction and support for 4-year-old children across the state.
Mobile County was awarded six First Class Pre-K classrooms for the 2022-23 school year, tied for second-most in the state with Madison County and just behind Jefferson County for the most.
Thousands of early childhood educators from across the state were on hand for the conference held in the Port City. The conference opened Thursday morning and runs through Friday. It features speakers, presentations, and allows teachers to make connections in the education field.
“All of us in this room today are here because we believe in our students. Each of you has a unique and special opportunity to educate the boys and girls of our state,” Ivey said. “These are some of the most formative years of their lives and the single most important issue across the nation is student education.”
With test scores down across the country, Ivey alluded to the fact that Alabama’s scores will most-likely see a similar outcome. However, she also is of the belief that Alabama students will reap the benefits of being placed back in the classroom sooner than other states that held out students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Soon we will have the results of test scores and as we have heard, scores across the country will be down and I have no doubt that Alabama’s scores will once again show that we have much room for growth,” Ivey said. “However, the fact that our students have been in the classroom more than many around the country will be shown in our results, I have no doubt.”
