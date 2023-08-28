Ivey Tourism
BY BRADY PETREE

Alabama’s tourism industry continues to become a driving force in the state’s economy, and according to Gov. Kay Ivey, the industry “shows no signs of slowing down.”

Addressing the crowd gathered for the Alabama Governor’s Tourism Conference, Ivey said over the last calendar year, a record $22.4 billion made its way into the state due to tourism.

