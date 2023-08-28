Alabama’s tourism industry continues to become a driving force in the state’s economy, and according to Gov. Kay Ivey, the industry “shows no signs of slowing down.”
Addressing the crowd gathered for the Alabama Governor’s Tourism Conference, Ivey said over the last calendar year, a record $22.4 billion made its way into the state due to tourism.
“This is a great day to be here in Point Clear with the tourism industry,” Ivey said. “This industry is a key factor in Alabama’s economy and we’re proud of all the folks that make this state a beautiful place to visit, eat, play and enjoy and I’m proud to be a part of the tourism movement.”
Ivey stressed the importance the Gulf Coast has when it comes to the tourism industry as a whole.
“The Gulf Coast is a major player in the economy,” Ivey said. “We saw how vital it is when we had the [BP] oil spill and later in the pandemic.”
One key factor contributing to the economy is the state’s seafood businesses. However, Alabama’s shrimping industry is currently embroiled in an international crisis.
Two weeks ago, the city of Bayou La Batre declared an emergency, stating the local industry is hurting due to shrimp dumping by various countries like Ecuador and China.
Ivey pledged her support to local fishermen and said she and her office have reached out to federal officials to come up with a solution.
“I’m certainly supportive of our Alabama shrimpers and the efforts they make on a daily basis,” Ivey said. “I wish we could do more. It’d be nice to have a tariff, but only the United States Department of Commerce can issue a tariff. I’ve been in touch with our federal delegation and asked them to work on the effort as well. But I’m all for Alabama shrimpers.”
Another hot topic along the Gulf Coast has been the ongoing drama surrounding a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores — a decades-old topic that’s divided two towns and faced numerous legal hurdles.
Last Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court lifted an injunction issued by a Montgomery County CIrcuit Judge in May.With the order, work on a new bridge spanning the ICW in Gulf Shores is now allowed to proceed.
Ivey said the decision is a win for all Alabamians and will allow a solution to a big problem to come to fruition.
“It’s great for Baldwin County and the state as a whole,” Ivey said. “I’m really proud the government in Alabama can get back to building roads and bridges and the courts can stay in their lane.”
When asked if she actually thought the courts would “stay in their lane,” Ivey responded with “I sure do.”
State tourism director Lee Sentell said the industry has boomed since Ivey took office, adding 238,741 jobs.
“Every year since Governor Ivey has been in office, we’ve gained $1 billion a year in the tourism industry,” Sentell said.
When it comes to tourism throughout the state, Sentell said Alabama is an easy sell for those thinking about visiting.
“The great thing is Alabama has so many different, great assets,” Sentell said. “From Muscle Shoals in the north, to Mobile Bay in the south and all the way over to Dothan.
As for the Alabama Gulf Coast, Sentell said
“We have what people want,” Sentell said “People want to come to a place to relax, go to the beach, relax and eat some good seafood. This area is certainly blessed with the kind of assets people love to drive down I-65 for.”
One of the newest, in a sense, tourist attractions in the Mobile Bay area, is the wreckage of the Clotilda and the construction of the Africatown Heritage House. Sentell said the Alabama Historic Commission is examining all options when it comes to deciding whether or not to raise the ship out of the water and finding other ways to tell the story of the ship.
“It’s a story that people know locally, but nationally not as much,” Sentell said. “National Geographic recently did a list of the 100 most important artifacts in the world, and the Clotilda was number one.”
