Spending what is left of Alabama’s COVID-19 relief funding, establishing jail time for fentanyl traffickers and improving access to public education were some of Gov. Kay Ivey’s key topics in her fifth annual State of the State speech on Tuesday night.
“As we look ahead to a future filled with rich opportunity and great possibility, I pledge that we will build on our roots by focusing on getting the hard work done today, while never forgetting that our work now matters most to our future generations,” Ivey said.
She praised the state’s budgets, alluding to “fully-funded rainy day accounts” and taking pride that “proration” has not occurred during her tenure as governor.
Ivey called on legislators to fully use Alabama’s roughly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money toward “expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our health care – including telemedicine,” even ordering a special session to address the issue on Wednesday.
One-time rebates of $400 will be heading back to taxpayers across the state, she said, along with $200 million in grants for small businesses.
“These competitive grants will help revitalize our small cities and towns,” Ivey said. “When folks think of main streets, they should think of rural Alabama.”
Legislators should approve and implement what she called her “Game Plan,” a package that would renew and improve the Alabama Jobs and Growing Alabama acts and further boost businesses and jobs in the state.
A bill filed by District 96 Rep. Matt Simpson [R-Daphne] should also be made into law, Ivey said. The bill would set jail time and fines for those convicted of trafficking fentanyl, as Lagniappe had previously reported.
“By doing this we will put any traffickers of this deadly drug behind bars – and keep them there,” Ivey said. “While I cannot control what steps are being taken – or maybe better said not being taken – at our Southern Border, I can do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama.”
Education issues like school choice, students’ proficiency in math and reading and first grade readiness received much attention in Ivey’s remarks.
“In my budget proposal, I am including increased funding for more reading and math coaches, so we can ensure every child in every school has the ability to be proficient in these two essential areas,” she said. “I am proposing we provide startup funds for charter schools and make needed reforms to the governance of the Charter School Commission in order to create better accountability.
“These actions will allow more charter schools to form and to ensure high quality education and ultimately create more choices for parents.”
Ivey’s goal is for Alabama to be listed among the nation’s top 30 in math and reading by the end of her tenure, she said. Touting “destination magnet schools” like Mobile’s Alabama School of Math and Science and Birmingham’s Alabama School of Fine Arts, Ivey announced a new Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences will open in Demopolis to create a workforce for after graduation.
“Since inauguration, we’ve hit the ground running,” she said in conclusion. “We are working hard to improve life for our Alabama families.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
