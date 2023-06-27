More than three weeks after the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s 2021 congressional map may have violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Gov. Kay Ivey called the state legislature to draft a new plan in a July special session on Tuesday.
“It is critical that Alabama be fairly and accurately represented in Washington,” Ivey said in a statement. “That is why I support the Alabama Legislature readdressing our congressional map in a special session beginning July 17.”
She said it is “of the utmost importance” lawmakers direct their efforts toward redrawing Alabama’s congressional voting districts and nothing else, calling the issue “too urgent and too important.” Other legislation is “expressly excluded.”
Lagniappe previously reported Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told a panel of three federal judges in Birmingham the state legislature could hear public comments, review proposals and present a new congressional map with more than one Black majority district in a special session held July 17-21. The court approved Marshall’s suggestion and set the plan in motion.
The idea that Baldwin County and the city of Mobile could no longer share a voice in congres…
Alabama has until July 21 to propose a plan consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan, court filings show. If they fail, a court-appointed special master will draw a new map for them.
“The Alabama Legislature has one chance to get this done before the July 21 court deadline,” Ivey said. “Our Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups do.”
The state’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment will hold a public hearing for map proposals on Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. in State House Room 200 in Montgomery. Those meetings will be livestreamed.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.