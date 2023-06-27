Ivey

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

More than three weeks after the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s 2021 congressional map may have violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Gov. Kay Ivey called the state legislature to draft a new plan in a July special session on Tuesday.

“It is critical that Alabama be fairly and accurately represented in Washington,” Ivey said in a statement. “That is why I support the Alabama Legislature readdressing our congressional map in a special session beginning July 17.”

