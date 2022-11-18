For the second time in less than a month, Gov. Kay Ivey was on-hand for a grand opening of a new access point to Alabama’s waterways.
Ivey, along with other local and state dignitaries, joined together to dedicate the Fort Morgan Pier and Boat Ramp in Alabama Rep. Steve McMillan’s honor.
McMillan, who passed away in April of this year, served in the Alabama Legislature for over 40 years representing Baldwin County.
Ivey said the dedication was an indication of the work McMillan had put in during his time as a legislator over the decades.
“He [Steve] truly loved the Gulf Coast and especially the Fort Morgan area,” Ivey said. “So it’s a great honor to be here to dedicate this pier and boat ramp in his name. It’s a great testimony to his good leadership for over 40 years in this area.”
The pier, which was previously closed down due to dilapidated conditions and safety concerns, will now serve as an important attraction to draw more visitors from both inside and outside the state.
“It’s important to our state that people feel welcome in all parts of our state,” Ivey said. “The more access we can provide to visitors on the coast, the better. And this is a much-needed attraction for people to come and enjoy the beautiful natural resources.”
The project was funded through Natural Resources Damage Recovery funds, Sportfish Restoration funds and state matching funds in the amount of $4.5 million.
Joining Ivey as one of the dignitaries in attendance was McMillan’s twin brother, John, who spoke to the sentimental value the dedication of the pier in his brother’s name means to him.
“There’s not anything that could have been done that he would have appreciated more than this,” McMillan said. “From the lifelong connections he had to Fort Morgan, this peninsula and his constituents in District 95, there’s not anything that could have been done that he would have appreciated more than this,” McMillan said.
Ivey was asked for comment regarding the status of the Prichard Water Board as to whether or not the state should take control given the ongoing saga involving “millions” of misspent dollars by former board officials and workers.
However, a spokesperson interjected and referred to ADEM for comments on the matter.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.