Kay Ivey file Austal

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to reporters at Austal USA.

 BY KYLE HAMRICK

Around 100 women from across Austal USA’s shipbuilding team heard Gov. Kay Ivey speak about inspiring the next generation of female leaders at a luncheon honoring the company’s female workforce on Monday.

“It's not always about being the first at anything, or first at this or first at that,” Ivey told the packed dining room. “Whether you're a man or a woman, it's about being the person to make real meaningful change.”

