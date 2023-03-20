Around 100 women from across Austal USA’s shipbuilding team heard Gov. Kay Ivey speak about inspiring the next generation of female leaders at a luncheon honoring the company’s female workforce on Monday.
“It's not always about being the first at anything, or first at this or first at that,” Ivey told the packed dining room. “Whether you're a man or a woman, it's about being the person to make real meaningful change.”
She spoke at length about a person receiving a job or position because they are the most qualified for it, not because they fit “some kind of mold.” Reflecting on the lessons she learned from her mentor, former Gov. Lurleen Wallace, Ivey called on the women in the room to “work each and every single day to be a changemaker like [her],” and take actions that will affect the course of the future for the better.
“Let’s figure out a way to get to the table, and when we do, more importantly, make a difference,” she said. “All of yall are doing that, and I can also say confidently that I bet each of you in this room has a young lady that looks up to you. Remember that.”
Ivey encouraged every female employee at Austal to continue progressing Alabama forward as career leaders in the sciences, touting her initiatives to advance STEM education around the state.
“Demonstrate to them that innovation and success do not have a specific look,” she said. “Instead, all it takes is a mind willing to learn and a work ethic ready to get it done.”
Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said recognizing the company’s female employees this way started last year, and he hoped to keep it going because they are integral to the shipbuilding process.
“You make the company stronger, and we are extremely strong right now,” Murdaugh told the audience. “Thank you for your dedication, your leadership and your perspective.”
Speaking after the event, Ivey told media members she is optimistic the upcoming legislative session will produce advancements for women in the state.
With plans to spend Alabama’s remaining $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and repay the Alabama Trust Fund already underway after a special session, Ivey said “the trend’s going to continue” once her initiatives for education and expanding incentives for economic development go into effect.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
