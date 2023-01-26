A little over one week into her second full term as Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey is continuing to sign executive orders aimed at improving various areas of the state government.
On Thursday, Ivey signed Executive Order 734, focused on improving the state’s open records request process in an attempt to promote "transparency in state government through enhanced accessibility to public records."
“From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government,” Ivey said in a statement. “Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of — one that is open, honest and transparent. Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole.”
Per a press release from Ivey’s office, three major changes were made to the existing process.
The order now requires all executive branch agencies to create a public records request page on their websites. The site must include a records request form and a contact for assistance with those requests.
A uniform fee schedule for records requests will also be implemented following the order.
Agencies can now charge requesters up to $20 per hour as well as a minimum fee of $20 for time spent retrieving the records. In terms of a per-page basis, agencies can charge a fee of up to $.50 for copies produced on standard 8.5x11 paper. However, the per-page fees do not apply for documents that are provided electronically.
Agencies are also prohibited from charging for legal review or redaction deemed necessary to withhold legally protected information.
Finally, the time frame for when requests must be fulfilled has been updated based on what type of request is made.
If the request is labeled as ‘standard’ — meaning it would take less than eight hours of staff time to process — a response granting or denying the request will be required within 15 business days.
Time-sensitive requests are those which an agency determines would take more than 8 hours of staff time to locate and process. Agencies are required to provide a response on these types of requests within 45 business days.
All agencies affected by the order must comply with the new rules or begin to make changes needed to implement the rules on or before April 26, 2023.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.