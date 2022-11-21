Governor Kay Ivey ordered Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office to halt executions until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution protocols by the Department of Corrections is completed, according to a Monday morning statement from her office.
In the statement, Ivey wrote she will send every resource to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to make sure “those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment.”
She blamed “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” for the problems that prevented the state from executing two inmates in the past months.
“I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter,” Ivey wrote. “I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to [William C. Holman Correctional Facility] looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”
Under the governor’s order, motions to the Alabama Supreme Court setting execution dates for James Edward Barber and Alan Eugene Miller will not proceed.
ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said he agreed with Ivey that the state “[has] to get this right for the victims’ sake.”
He wrote the department’s processes for dealing with last minute appeals, training personnel and the order of events on execution day “is on the table” for the comprehensive investigation.
“The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right,” Hamm wrote.
Mobile defense attorney Dom Soto told Lagniappe the governor’s decision was a great thing to do, and described the death penalty as “a horrible practice to begin with.”
He called Ivey’s blaming “political double-talk” and said institutions should question faulty practices.
“If she doesn’t agree with it, why do it?” Soto said.
A Southern Poverty Law Center spokesperson shared a statement from Civil Rights Memorial Center Director Tafeni English saying the death penalty “is always a cruel form of punishment.”
“Not one, but two, failed executions on the same prisoner is a perverse act of torture,” English stated. “These systemic failures also negatively affect prison workers and victims’ loved ones in unimaginable ways."
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.