By Gabriel Tynes

Governor Kay Ivey ordered Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office to halt executions until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution protocols by the Department of Corrections is completed, according to a Monday morning statement from her office.

In the statement, Ivey wrote she will send every resource to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) to make sure “those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment.”

