Three finalists to replace Judge Jim Patterson on Mobile County’s Circuit Court head to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for approval, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the Mobile County Judicial Commission.
Vickie Marie Davis, Marcus Tirrell Foxx and Winston Raoul Grow received the nomination from the commission’s five members out of a pool of eight on Thursday. Ivey is tasked to choose one of the three as Patterson’s replacement.
Patterson’s seat on the court has been unoccupied since his death in January. Ivey has 90 days to appoint his successor and fill the vacancy, according to the statement.
The original candidate list included Russell Dean Johnson, William Robert Lancaster, Carol Joanne Carr Little, Clifford Thomas Nelson Jr. and Derrick Vincent Williams.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.