South Alabama dominated Oklahoma State on Saturday from start to finish en route to a 33-7 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.
A week prior against Southeastern Louisiana, the Jaguars started off relatively slow, as they failed to move the ball effectively in the first two quarters. The same couldn’t be said on Saturday. After holding the Cowboys scoreless on the opening drive, South Alabama scored on their first possession to give the Jaguars a 3-0 lead after Diego Guajardo notched a 39-yard field goal.
After forcing an Oklahoma St. three-and-out in the next drive, South Alabama extended their lead. On the ninth play of the drive, quarterback Carter Bradley connected with Caulin Lacy for a 39-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 Jaguars.
Following a Marquise Robinson interception to start the second quarter, South Alabama scored on the first play from scrimmage on a La’Damian Webb rushed one in from 17 yards out for a touchdown to extend the Jaguar’s lead to 16-0 following the failed two-point conversion.
South Alabama extended their lead late in the second quarter. For the second time in the game, Bradley found Caulin Lacy for a touchdown pass, this time for a 57-yard touchdown as the Jaguars extended their lead to 23-0 before halftime.
After the half, neither squad scored in the third quarter as South Alabama maintained their 23-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State finally got on the board with a touchdown to make it 23-7 on the night. After South Alabama recovered a punt, setting them up inside the Oklahoma State 25-yard line. Five plays later, Guajardo nailed a 42-yard field goal to make it 26-7 South Alabama.
After holding Oklahoma St. to another three-and-out, the Jaguars scored again, as Webb rushed from 65-yards out to extend the South Alabama lead to 33-7 following the made PAT.
The South Alabama defense held its own the rest of the way, as the Jaguars sealed off the 33-7 win on Saturday.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.