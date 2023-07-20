Jawan Dallas attorneys

Harry Daniels, John Burris, Bishop William Barber and Ben Crump address the media at a press conference on Thursday morning to announce their intentions on suing the city of Mobile.

 BY BRADY PETREE

On the same day Jawan Dallas’ family prepared to lay him to rest, attorneys representing the 36-year-old’s estate announced intentions to file an unlawful death lawsuit against the city of Mobile claiming false arrest, battery and unlawful use of a stun gun, which they claim led to Dallas’ death.

On Sunday, July 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m., officers with the Mobile Police Department (MPD) were called to an alleged burglary in the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore. MPD claimed officers encountered Dallas and another individual sitting in a vehicle a few lots down from where the initial 911 call came from. As officers attempted to obtain identification from the two, one unnamed individual complied, while Dallas failed to provide documentation, according to MPD.

