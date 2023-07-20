On the same day Jawan Dallas’ family prepared to lay him to rest, attorneys representing the 36-year-old’s estate announced intentions to file an unlawful death lawsuit against the city of Mobile claiming false arrest, battery and unlawful use of a stun gun, which they claim led to Dallas’ death.
On Sunday, July 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m., officers with the Mobile Police Department (MPD) were called to an alleged burglary in the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore. MPD claimed officers encountered Dallas and another individual sitting in a vehicle a few lots down from where the initial 911 call came from. As officers attempted to obtain identification from the two, one unnamed individual complied, while Dallas failed to provide documentation, according to MPD.
During a press conference held on July 7, MPD Chief Paul Prine said officers opened the vehicle door after Dallas failed to provide his identification, when Dallas “almost immediately” attempted to run away. One officer discharged a stun gun, which was ineffective. Officers then tackled Dallas and a struggle ensued, as Dallas allegedly resisted arrest, according to police. Once they were able to detain and handcuff Dallas, he informed officers he had asthma and could not breathe, according to police.
Prine said officers ensured Dallas was lying on his back so his airway was open as Mobile EMS was called. He was later transported to Providence Hospital where he died. Prine said only one officer discharged their stun gun during the incident, initially attempting to “stun drive,” or touch Dallas with the stun gun. Whether there was a connection from the initial attempt was unknown at the time, however preliminary evidence suggested the stun gun was used on Dallas twice, hitting him in the back.
Prine also revealed Dallas was in possession of drugs, guns and had active warrants at the time of the incident.
At a press conference of their own in front of Government Plaza on Thursday morning, attorney’s Harry Daniels, Ben Crump and John Burris — accompanied by national civil rights leader Bishop William Barber — said they have filed a claim with the city over Dallas’ death. Daniels said the claim had to be filed within a certain time frame in order to give the city proper notice before the lawsuit can be filed.
Daniels doubled down on his comments from a press conference held with the Dallas family earlier this month, in which he claimed Dallas was simply a bystander, who was racially profiled by the MPD.
“One thing I want to be very clear about, is Jawan Dallas, and we state today, as we stated back then, was an innocent bystander who had nothing to do with [the] attempted trespass, not a burglary, because the 911 calls were very clear about a man touching his gate,” Daniels said.
Daniels said the city responded to the notice of intent to sue, saying they had received it. While he said they are still awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports, Daniels said MPD has communicated more through the media than with the Dallas family and their attorneys.
“He [Prine] talked to y’all [the media] more than he’s talked to us,” Daniels said. “We reached out to the city attorney, officials, the mayor and we got an acknowledgement that the Department of Justice through the local FBI is doing an investigation. But as far as a dialogue with the police chief, no.”
Both Burris and Crump are notable civil rights attorneys, who have represented high-profile clients over the years. Burris represented Rodney King, who was beaten by Los Angeles police officers, in a civil lawsuit, as well as rapper Tupac Shakur. Crump has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, among others.
Burris said police had the wrong person when they questioned Dallas that night and said he and other attorneys will be looking to see if there is a “systemic issue” within MPD of using stun guns in certain situations.
“When you have a TASER used under circumstances that really were unjustified, that is to say it created a confrontation, a weapon was used, which ultimately can kill people should not have been used under the circumstances,” Burris said. “This was an innocent person. They had the wrong person.”
Crump reiterated the family’s request for the body camera footage to be released to the public, which the city has since denied. He said he does not understand why the police felt threatened enough to use a stun gun on someone who was running away from them.
“You don’t need to say no more, just show the video,” Crump said. “If you have nothing to hide, why not show the video? Why put this brokenhearted mother and this family through senseless agony? The police have seen the video and they know exactly what happened. Why would they keep that from the public and the family especially?”
