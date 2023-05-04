The Junior League of Mobile has announced applications are currently being accepted for its scholarship and community assistance fund program.
The Young Woman Community Leadership Scholarship is designed for young women in their senior years of high school in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
Applicants must demonstrate four qualities including excellence in and having commitment to voluntarism and improving their community, demonstrating creative actions that reach out to and motivate others, demonstrate a commitment to continuing their education and demonstrate at least one year’s experience as a volunteer within the community outside of school activities.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
HB 401, introduced into the state legislature last Thursday, April 27, would expand the state obscenity law to prohibit drag queen or king shows in public schools, public libraries or any other public place minors would be present.
