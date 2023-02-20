Joseph Stillwell Cain is credited with reviving Carnival season in Mobile after the Civil War. It’s clear that his spirit was alive and well on Sunday as 177,376 revelers packed the streets of downtown Mobile, according to a crowd count by the Mobile Police Department.
This year’s crowd count eclipsed the 93,000 partiers who showed up last year to watch the famous footmarchers and the Joe Cain Parading Society take to the streets.
MPD responded to 45 complaints, including three reports of lost children. Eight adults and one juvenile were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Police also issued 95 parking citations and had 57 vehicles towed away.
Deep Gras continues this afternoon with the King Felix parade and the Big Monday parade from the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association. Lundi Gras culminates with the Infant Mystics parade and the Order of Doves parade at 7 p.m.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.