Joe Belanger, a Korean War veteran and candidate for mayor of Mobile in 1997 — who campaigned as “Joe Who” — lies in a funeral home freezer in Clearwater, Florida, instead of in an honored plot in a veterans cemetery in Mobile or Bushnell, Florida.
A court order keeps the 92-year-old’s body in Veterans Funeral Care’s cold storage now six months after his death, in July 2022, the funeral home confirmed last Thursday.
The retired regional sales manager for an industrial manufacturer has not been laid to rest yet because he is an important piece of evidence in a 5-year-old probate action between his family and his 52-year-old third wife, Brandi Lindsey. Belanger’s widow and family are locked in a battle over his estate and even where he will take his final rest.
“We’ve kept him in the freezer so we can get him back to Mobile and get him the burial that he had planned,” Mike Belanger, his 69-year-old son, told Lagniappe in a phone interview. “Even though he and I had a contentious relationship for the last years of his life, I was trying to heal that, and got that opportunity because of this person who did what she’s done to our family.”
What began in 2018 as a petition for temporary guardianship and conservatorship over Belanger and his finances is now being fought as a will contest in the Probate Court of Mobile County and the Circuit Court of Pinellas County, Florida. Questions about Belanger’s mental capacity, the legitimacy of his 2019 marriage to Lindsey, the circumstances of his death and who is the rightful executor of his estate continue to drive the case.
“I think this is all about money,” Mobile attorney Christine Hernandez, who represented Joe Belanger from May 2020 to September 2021, said. “I wasn’t present for this, but it is my understanding that [Brenda Pierce, Belanger’s guardian ad litem] confirmed Mr. Belanger was competent, he was being well taken care of by his wife, Brandi Lindsey — his third wife — and he was not ordered to be brought back to Mobile. He was being well taken care of wherever he was located in Florida.”
Lindsey denied the family’s allegations she exploited Belanger, saying she took care of her “best friend” when he had few people in his life who would. She called Mike’s petition to declare Belanger incompetent “untrue” and “disgusting.” He had not seen his father for several years before the court action began, she added.
Belanger told her he wanted to be buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, she said, and she had a military burial arranged for him there.
“My biggest thing out of all this is for him to be honored for the man that he was,” Lindsey said.
But Mike and his family allege Lindsey married Belanger to take advantage of him and his money, and say they are continuing the fight “to preserve some of the family that hasn’t been robbed by this obvious predator.”
WHO’S ‘JOE WHO?’
Born in Massachusetts in March 1930, Joseph Warren Belanger lived a storied life before he moved to Mobile in 1965.
Articles published in the Mobile Press-Register in 1997 described him as a “sinewy” 67-year-old who “still sports a healthy head of black hair” and regularly exercises by playing golf, roller-blading and jogging “with a peculiar twist.”
“Taking a cue from runners training for the Olympics, he rigged a harness to an old tire and pulls it behind him as he jogs,” an article from August 1997 reads.
The Press-Register reported the man who was put into foster care at age 6, fought in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school, and taught FBI agents how to fight at Quantico in Virginia, decided to run against Mike Dow for mayor of Mobile after a 40-year career selling industrial seals and packings for A.W. Chesterton Company.
“The real name is Joe Belanger, but the candidate says people have had so much trouble spelling his last name that he’s tried to simplify it,” an article from June 1997 reads. “‘Joe Who’ is the name emblazoned on his Alabama automobile license plate and on his campaign cards.”
Belanger campaigned to build more golf courses and trails for hiking and jogging, to promote Mobile’s history as a draw for tourists and to crack down on crime by involving the community in policing.
“He said he is a strong believer in public involvement in decision-making,” the article reads. “He would favor referendums on as many issues as possible and would hold quarterly open meetings for citizens wishing to speak out on the issues.”
Though the Press-Register reported Belanger finished “far ahead” of the 49-year-old incumbent in the 10-kilometer Azalea Trail Run that March, he ultimately finished third behind Dow in the race for the mayor’s office in August 1997.
When asked why his father decided he wanted to be Mobile’s mayor, Mike Belanger answered his ego motivated him to do it, and added he did not run again after losing to Dow.
“He was a bit of a novice to the electoral process,” Mike said.
Like his father, Mike was born in Massachusetts and traveled around the country before coming to Mobile in 1965. Mike said his father’s work took him and his mother, Helen, to Illinois, Michigan and Louisiana before they settled in the Azalea City when he was 13.
Mike was 15 when his sister Kelley was born and 17 when his youngest sister, Shana, was born. Both sisters worked on Belanger’s campaign while their older brother worked as a seals and packing salesman in Arkansas, a company that he is president of today.
In 2001, Helen died of cancer after being married to Belanger for 49 years. Mike said his father remarried two years later to Jan Ward, who did not care for him or his sisters.
“My father and I — because of his second marriage — she didn’t want Helen’s children around, [so] we became somewhat completely estranged,” Mike said.
Belanger and Jan did, however, care for the grandchildren Kelley and Shana gave them. Mike remembered Shana, his youngest sister, as “a troubled person” who struggled with substance abuse before she died in 2019 at age 47. Belanger, Mike said, was very close with Shana’s daughter Bailey, and named her and her sister heirs apparent.
When Jan died in March 2018 at age 65, Belanger, then 88, was a widower again.
‘A TROUBLING MATTER’
Mike said the death of Belanger’s second wife inspired him to reconnect and repair his relationship with his father. While he and his wife, Rachal, vacationed in Fort Morgan, Mike made plans to meet Belanger for dinner in Mobile in August 2018.
Brandi Lindsey, a 45-year-old yoga instructor, and her daughter accompanied Belanger to dinner, and showed she had a heavy hand over the 88-year-old, Mike said.
“She’s cutting up his fish for him, and basically taking control of him,” he said. “Between the two of them, they drank three bottles of wine.”
Phone calls from Belanger’s grandchildren told Mike “an unusual person” was spending a lot of time with his father at his longtime house on Bit and Spur Road, and a call from his brother-in-law told Mike the Department of Human Resources was investigating why Lindsey named herself beneficiary on his Morgan Stanely and Fidelity Investments retirement accounts.
He added that Rachal ate lunch with Belanger and Lindsey at their home, and “observed [Lindsey] writing checks for him and handing them off blindly for him to sign.”
Rachal told Lagniappe Lindsey acquired Belanger’s power of attorney shortly after they met.
Because of all this, Mike hired an attorney and filed an emergency motion in probate court for letters of temporary guardianship and conservatorship on Sept. 18, 2018. In response, Judge Don Davis ordered Belanger’s Morgan Stanley and Fidelity Investments accounts be frozen, and suspended Lindsey’s power of attorney.
Court-appointed medical examiners agreed Belanger should have a conservator, citing the early stages of dementia and a concern for his ability to handle large amounts of money. In January 2019, the court appointed Gregory Carwie as temporary conservator.
“All we wanted was for my father’s estate to be protected, [for] him to be properly taken care of,” Mike said, adding Belanger was furious with him. “In fact, he’s mad at anybody who questions what an 88- or 89-year-old is doing with a 45-year-old. My father was not in his right mind as testified by the professionals.”
According to an evaluation by psychiatrist Dr. William Wilkerson, Belanger met Lindsey in May 2018, roughly two months after his wife died.
“He described driving by the yoga class and apparently impulsively deciding to drop in,” he wrote. “Mr. Belanger stated that Brandi ‘helped me so much.’ He notes that she advised him on diet and exercise.”
Lindsey told Wilkerson that Belanger struggled on the first day of class, and she recommended he take an easier one. The next time Belanger saw her, she said, he asked her out to dinner.
“Ms. Lindsey describes Mr. Belanger as being quite assertive in pursuing the relationship with her,” Wilkerson wrote.
Belanger apparently hired her a week later as a personal helper who visited his house three times a week, and as an office manager for his recently started golf equipment business, the evaluation reads.
Lindsey confirmed she and Belanger met through a part-time yoga class she taught, and that they became “good friends.”
She contested the court’s evaluations because they were based on “interviews with the family and court personnel opinions.” She held up the evaluations Belanger received from the University of South Alabama and Veterans Resources as examples that Belanger was competent.
Joe Belanger’s attorneys — Jeff Stein and Jennifer Byrd — objected to the conservatorship, and the matter was scheduled for trial in May 2019. Byrd withdrew in March, and Christine Hernandez replaced her on Belanger’s legal team.
Two subsequent motions to continue pushed the trial forward to June 2020. In the meantime, Davis recommended both sides sit down in mediation and work out a way to go forward.
At mediation in January 2020, both parties agreed to create an irrevocable living trust to hold all of Belanger’s property, and named Trustmark Bank its trustee.
But before the parties could present their mediated settlement to the court, Lindsey — also represented by Hernandez — filed a motion in Mobile County Circuit Court to remove Belanger’s temporary conservatorship, citing herself as his “spouse and next friend” in March.
Judge Michael Youngpeter denied Lindsey’s petition in April, writing the circuit court could not exercise jurisdiction until the probate court acted on it.
Writing in an order in May 2020, Davis recalled the case’s progress, the decision to create an irrevocable trust and a revealing Zoom hearing in March, and described it as “a troubling matter.”
He wrote both parties have delayed Belanger’s case “for an excessively long period of time,” and called Lindsey’s petition to the circuit court “improper.”
Neither Hernandez nor Belanger’s guardian ad litem could explain how the trust was in Belanger’s best interests, Davis wrote, adding he could find “no logic” for Belanger to place his assets in a situation that would limit his access to them if he “possesses mental capacity as he claims.”
“The Court is of the opinion and therefore concludes that the proposed settlement agreement is not in Joseph’s best interests given the totality of the circumstances,” Davis wrote.
Davis also took issue with Belanger appearing in the March Zoom meeting from St. Petersburg, Florida, and not being told Belanger and Lindsey married in Las Vegas in December 2019.
In a court transcript of the meeting included with the order, Hernandez told Davis she did not think it was important to tell the court about the marriage because “there wasn’t an order preventing him from getting married. … And that’s what he wanted to do.”
When Davis asked why Belanger said he was “out of money” after paying attorneys’ fees, Hernandez said she did not receive payment directly from him, and could not reveal the source because it falls under attorney-client privilege.
“Hernandez stated that the Hernandez Law Firm is being paid for the services they have been and are providing to and for the benefit of Joseph — by someone other than Joseph,” Davis wrote. “As noted above, Lindsey and her daughter are alleged to have engaged in financial exploitation of Joseph.”
He then ordered Hernandez to tell the Alabama Bar Association who has been paying her to represent Belanger. When the Bar did not say Hernandez had a conflict of interest one month later, Davis ordered the court would conduct its own assessment.
Mike petitioned the court to disqualify Hernandez for what he perceived as a “clear conflict of interest.” He referenced the April 2020 attempt to move the case to circuit court and claimed Hernandez did not reveal Belanger and Lindsey married because it would have canceled the mediation.
The petition alleged Hernandez and Lindsey “have known each other for years and have a close personal relationship,” and because Lindsey’s possible exploitation of Belanger is the issue before the court, “their interests conflict.”
Mike also petitioned the marriage be made “void as a matter of law” because Belanger could not have had the mental capacity to enter a marriage contract, and moved for Lindsey to be added as a defendant.
The Hernandez Firm wrote in reply that Lindsey could not be joined in the action because no one alleges she needs a conservator or guardian, adding the court cannot set the marriage aside on grounds of mental incapacity because the court had not ruled on whether Belanger was incapacitated at the start.
Further, the Hernandez Firm objected to disclosing information related to Belanger’s representation. Neither its attorneys nor Lindsey have aligned themselves against his best interests, the firm said.
Davis ordered in June 2020 the case cannot proceed until the conflict of interest question is resolved. When the Alabama Supreme Court denied Hernandez’s writ of mandamus, Davis ordered her again to file documents under seal related to her firm’s representation of Belanger in August 2021.
Lindsey denied the allegations against her and Hernandez. She said they were “barely friends” at the time and knew each other because their children attended the same school.
“I knew she wouldn’t judge me,” Lindsey said, explaining her decision to hire Hernandez.
Hernandez resigned from the case the following September.
In December 2021, Davis scheduled a trial for June 2022 to determine Belanger’s mental capacity for managing his assets and whether he needs a conservator.
Davis subsequently ruled Belanger was incapacitated, appointed Carwie as his conservator, joined Lindsey to the case as a necessary party and set a hearing to evaluate the marriage’s legitimacy in September 2022.
For Mike, it seemed like four years’ worth of attorneys’ fees and court appearances had finally produced the outcome he wanted. The court confirmed the doctors’ opinions from 2018 and ruled his father was not fit to manage his finances and needed help.
During this time, Mike said Lindsey performed multiple expensive renovations to Belanger’s house on Bit and Spur Road and cleaned it out of family memorabilia and heirlooms. He said she even got the house refinanced with a six-figure mortgage when his father was in his 90s.
A search of Mobile County’s probate records confirmed Freedom Mortgage Corporation authorized a $482,000 mortgage on the Bit and Spur house in December 2020.
Belanger’s death a month later, on July 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg fundamentally changed the case.
“All the things we had done for the previous four years are no longer relevant,” Mike said. “The case is no longer about his competence — he’s deceased.”
‘ROBBERY IN OPEN DAYLIGHT’
If life has taught Mike Belanger one thing, it is that there are very few coincidences.
His 92-year-old father dying right after the Probate Court of Mobile County set a trial to determine whether he was competent when he married Brandi Lindsey in December 2019 and whether the marriage is legitimate seems very convenient, Mike said.
“If that had gotten proven, then she would have no longer had rights to any of his stuff,” he said. “So he became a liability instead of an asset. If you saw him that last day I saw him in June, he was like a puppet on a string. The judge saw that and that is when he said yes he needs protection. And then conveniently four weeks later he’s dead.”
Belanger’s death certificate did not list a cause of death because he died in hospice care. Mike said Florida law does not require an investigation when someone dies in hospice.
“This is fraud; this is robbery in open daylight,” he said. “The results have been the gutting of the estate, the robbery of the lawyers and the enrichment of the predator.”
Mike filed an emergency petition in the Circuit Court of Pinellas County, Florida, eight days later to prevent Lindsey or Veterans Funeral Care from disposing of Belanger’s body until an autopsy could take place.
Lindsey denied the implication she had anything to do with Belanger’s death.
“I was taking care of him 24/7 for two years in St. Petersburg,” she said. Belanger had been receiving hospice care for seven months before he died, she confirmed, and she recalled not sleeping while she took care of him for the last three weeks of his life.
She said she did not give him morphine because she did not believe it was right. Lindsey said the family accuses her of Belanger’s death because she chose not to give him the pain-killing narcotic.
Now two actions are ongoing regarding who is the rightful executor of Belanger’s estate: his wife, Lindsey, or his granddaughter, Mary Zimmerman Bertucci, who is continuing the fight for the Belanger family as its only representative in Mobile.
In October, Lindsey’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss Bertucci’s petition for letters of administration and the petition to annul the marriage, claiming Belanger had a will drawn in Mobile in March 2020 that named her his estate’s representative.
By asking the Florida court to assert its jurisdiction over Belanger’s remains, Mike should “be stopped from now claiming that this honorable court [Probate Court of Mobile County] should accept and exercise jurisdiction over this matter,” attorney Charles Potts wrote.
The petition stated no evidence supports Mike’s claim the marriage “was the result of undue influence or that Decedent lacked capacity to enter into marriage with Respondent at that time.”
Lindsey’s petition for administration filing in Pinellas County listed the Bit and Spur property at an estimated value of $365,000, and a half interest in a Foley property estimated at $39,600 for a total of $404,000.
In response, Bertucci’s attorney, Steven Pearson, said the petition they filed in July was properly filed because they did not know Belanger drafted a will. The assertion that Mike invoked Florida jurisdiction is unrelated because Belanger still has real property in Alabama, and the will must be proved in Mobile because of his property.
Neither Pearson nor Potts commented on the case going forward. Attempts to reach Carwie and Pierce were also unsuccessful.
Hernandez denied Mike’s allegations and the allegations he made to the Alabama Bar Association against her.
“Michael Belanger and his attorney filed complaints that were unfounded and untrue, and made accusations about me that are unfounded and untrue,” she told Lagniappe.
She called it “a shame” Belanger has remained in a funeral home freezer since his death “because his own family is more interested in litigating for money and making false allegations.”
