Joe Belanger

Joe Belanger's picture and a brief biography appeared in a sample ballot published by the Mobile Press-Register in August 1997. Belanger placed third in the race for Mayor of Mobile, behind then incumbent Mike Dow. Photo courtesy of Mobile Public Library Local History & Genealogy.

Joe Belanger, a Korean War veteran and candidate for mayor of Mobile in 1997 — who campaigned as “Joe Who” — lies in a funeral home freezer in Clearwater, Florida, instead of in an honored plot in a veterans cemetery in Mobile or Bushnell, Florida.

A court order keeps the 92-year-old’s body in Veterans Funeral Care’s cold storage now six months after his death, in July 2022, the funeral home confirmed last Thursday.

Joe Belanger grandkids

Belanger with his grandchildren. Photo courtesy of Mike Belanger and Kelley Butler.

