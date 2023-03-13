John Johnson

Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board Member John Johnson speaks to the Mobile County Commission on Monday, March 13.

A member of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board called on local officials to support a takeover of the troubled utility, during a Mobile County Commission meeting Monday morning 

“I’m here, along with other Prichard citizens, asking that the Prichard Water Board be looked into and turned over to a receivership,” said water board member John H. Johnson Jr.

Johnson

Prichard Water Board member John Johnson listens as attorney Jay Ross explains the Mobile County Commission's agreement to reimburse $1.5 million in repairs. Ross represents both the Prichard Water Board and the county commission.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

