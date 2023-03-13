Prichard Water Board member John Johnson listens as attorney Jay Ross explains the Mobile County Commission's agreement to reimburse $1.5 million in repairs. Ross represents both the Prichard Water Board and the county commission.
A member of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board called on local officials to support a takeover of the troubled utility, during a Mobile County Commission meeting Monday morning
“I’m here, along with other Prichard citizens, asking that the Prichard Water Board be looked into and turned over to a receivership,” said water board member John H. Johnson Jr.
Johnson said he wants to see someone appointed over the board that will “make good decisions,” show responsibility and represent the entire customer base, instead of the current dynamic where he described only 60 percent are being considered.
“The citizens of Prichard need assistance; they appreciate the assistance, but we do need leadership that’s going to do right with that assistance,” Johnson said.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) can take control of the local utility through court action. However, no such process has been initiated. Calls for a takeover of the embattled water system have become more frequent over the past year, as it has faced financial woes, infrastructure disrepair and fines for regulatory violations.
The five-member board currently consists of chairman Russell J. Heidelburg, vice-chair Earnestine Moore, secretary Beverly P. Bunch, Cherry L. Doyle and Johnson.
The water board is consistently split on issues, typically resulting in Doyle and Johnson siding together, while leadership members Heidelburg, Moore and Bunch enjoy a majority.
Johnson’s concerns Monday stem from $1.5 million in allocated funds the commission allocated to the water system to aid in critical repairs. The commission voted during a Feb. 27 meeting to approve the funds in the form of $1 million for sewer lift station repairs and $500,000 for leak repairs.
Jay Ross, who serves as attorney for both the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board and County Commission, has previously described the funds as needed, but are only a drop in the bucket for what the entire Prichard water system requires.
Johnson told the commission that a Prichard Water Board meeting last week cast doubt on his impression that the county money would be spent on specified items. He took issue with a list that was considered, which he said wasn’t approved by the board.
Johnson said some repair projects for customers in his representative district were not included.
“We are asking [the County Commission] for oversight,” Johnson said.
In response to Johnson’s concerns, Ross explained the money that was authorized was an “illustrative list” based on input by Operations Manager Mac Underwood of what the water system could do, but was not strictly binding. He reassured Johnson he could have some say in what projects move forward, despite the list being approved.
Ross said the final decisions of which stations and which leaks are repaired is ultimately up to the Prichard water board. He said the money still must be spent in accordance with county rules and state and federal regulations and will be reviewed by county financial officers.
Ross said this includes proper engineering of the project and bid process.
“So, there is accountability really along every step of the way?” asked Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.
“There is,” Ross said. “They spend the money; they have to produce receipts and documentation for the expenditure to the satisfaction of the county before the county reimburses the payments up to $1.5 million.”
“So, without the right criteria, there is no reimbursement?” Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.