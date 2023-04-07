The resignation of District 6 Councilman Scott Jones could impact a long-awaited annexation vote that could allow residents in West Mobile the right to referendum.
Jones, who has been a proponent of annexation, announced his resignation during the comment period of the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
The resignation leaves an immediate vacancy on the council, but leaves in place the supermajority-vote threshold required to pass almost everything that comes before the body. This means that most measures, including one to allow an annexation referendum, require five votes. With one less member, the council would need to secure five affirmative votes out of six to approve the referendum. This means only two members would be required to block it.
City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert confirmed this, comparing it to a regular council absence.
Carroll-Lambert would not speculate about a date for a special election to replace Jones, as it's the council’s job to set an election day, however; she did add that qualifying for the election could take place in June.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll said a special election must take place no sooner than 45 days and no later than 90 days from when the council sets it. If the council approves a date at its next meeting, the election would be no sooner than the middle of July.
“I haven’t given the timing any thought,” Carroll said of the annexation vote. “If the process goes forward and we get this right, I don’t have a problem voting before July.”
A week ago,Carroll said he thought annexation could be up for a vote before the summer, but since he’s read the entire report from PFM Financial on the funding issues related to city growth, there are questions that remain.
“They can be answered easily,” he said.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds believes the annexation issue will be handled much like redistricting was, with each councilor having a chance to meet with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s staff individually. He also stressed that each member will have community meetings to discuss annexation and the PFM report.
“We will then introduce a map,” Reynolds said. “Hopefully what we introduce is close to what we pass.”
With only two members needed to block, Reynolds said he doesn’t know how that will impact a potential vote.
“It’ll be interesting to see how it unfolds and whether it makes sense to put it on the agenda prior to the District 6 race,” he said.
Reynolds also offered to handle concerns of District 6 residents while Jones’ seat remains vacant.
Citing the city’s ongoing support for AltaPointe Health Systems, Jones told his colleagues he was resigning. In addition to the AltaPointe support, Jones cited “other reasons” for his decision, but did not elaborate after the Tuesday meeting.
Sources, the next day, confirmed Jones’ house had been on the market since Feb. 13 and a real estate listing service showed it had been put under contract to sell the Monday before his resignation.
When asked via text message for comment on his house being up for sale, Jones only wrote that he would answer all questions in a press conference slated for “Thursday or Friday.”
Lagniappe was not invited to the press conference on Thursday. When asked about why the newspaper was left out, Jones said it “was by design.”
Taking exception to comments made on Lagniappe’s podcast “Lagni-Pod,” Jones accused reporters of “speculating without any facts.” Before hanging up the phone, he called it “unfair … and unethical.”
Elaborating in an interview with online publication 1819 News, Jones said AltaPointe was not the only point of contention he had with the city. He also complained about a poor relationship between Stimpson’s office and the council. He cited a recent press conference where Stimpson stood alone to deliver findings from the PFM study, which was authorized by the council.
Instead of the solo presser, Jones told 1819 News he would’ve preferred Stimpson hold the announcement with Council President C.J. Small.
In a joint statement, Stimpson and Small called Jones comments a "mischaracterization" of the "positive working relationship" between the mayor's office and the council.
"It is true that Mr. Jones, the administration and other councilmembers do, from time to time, have a difference of opinion, as is expected in any form of representative government," the statement reads. "However, the mayor, City Council and staff work closely and tirelessly together to move the city forward. We will continue that same spirit of collaboration and cooperation in the coming months as we work to fill Mr. Jones' vacancy. We wish him well in his future endeavors."
