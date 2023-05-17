A Montgomery judge has ordered a permanent injunction halting the construction of a new $120-million Intracoastal Waterway bridge in Gulf Shores.
In a scathing, 80-page order on Wednesday, Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool issued the injunction, claiming Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper “acted in bad faith” towards the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) in connection with the bridge project in an attempt to upend the company.
The action adds another chapter to the seemingly never-ending saga of the bridge, which spans over two decades.
“Director Cooper’s outrageous conduct in embarking on spending more than $120 million of state funds, on a bridge that ALDOT does not need, for the purpose of putting a private company out of business shocks the conscience of the court,” the order reads.
Listening to testimony over the course of seven days of preliminary injunction hearings from witnesses on both sides, Pool alleges evidence ultimately showed Cooper’s reasoning for wanting to construct the free bridge.
“The evidence and testimony at the preliminary injunction hearing revealed the true motive for Director Cooper’s vindictive campaign against BCBC — he thinks the company makes too much money on the toll bridge,” the order continues.
In October 2022, ALDOT accepted a bid from Scott Bridge Company, out of Opelika, for a total of more than $51 million to move forward with construction of the new bridge.
Among the accusations in the order, Cooper failed to have consultants examine traffic studies and reports in the need for a new or expanded bridge and claims his actions throughout the court proceedings suggest he cannot be “second-guessed” unless he is relieved of his duties by the governor.
Cooper allegedly neglected to tell Gov. Kay Ivey details regarding the project for six years and originally claimed he had never spoken with her about it. He later backtracked and said he only spoke to her about the matter once, when she first took office in 2017.
In his order, Pool states Cooper, on several occasions, admitted he personally disliked the fact BCBC has contractual rights as well as the license it obtained for building the bridge without public funding, despite ALDOT lacking the monetary means to construct a bridge of its own.
After Cooper unsuccessfully attempted to purchase the BCBC’s Beach Express Bridge (BEX), he set out on a “scheme’' to undermine the company and put it out of business by building the free bridge less than one mile from BEX.
The order states BCBC was actively negotiating with Cooper and ALDOT until August 2022 with regards to a proposal from the company for a potential expansion to the existing BEX toll bridge.
Cooper allegedly called the offer “useless” and claimed it locked the state into a long-term deal where a competing bridge could not be constructed. Pool, however, wrote BCBC’s proposal made sense for all parties involved and would ultimately save taxpayers the $120 million cost of the new bridge.
In a prepared statement in response to the injunction, spokesman Tony Harris said ALDOT plans to appeal the decision to the Alabama Supreme Court.
“We are disappointed in the decision because it’s clear that a new, free bridge is needed to help alleviate traffic congestion and offer a new evacuation option to residents and visitors to Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” the statement reads. “Years of negotiations with the private toll bridge company failed to deliver a solution. The public benefit of a new, free bridge should outweigh the interests of the private toll bridge company. ALDOT will file a notice of appeal with the Alabama Supreme Court.”
The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit seeking the injunction in October 2022 accusing Cooper of “abusing his position” in an attempt to bankrupt the company.
The injunction from Pool signifies the end of a bench trial in the original lawsuit which came to a close two weeks ago.
In a statement, BCBC attorney Joe Espy said the decision is a win for Alabama citizens and officials were held accountable.
“Twice in the last month ALDOT has been held accountable for its actions,” Espy wrote. “Today is a victory for the rule of law and the citizens of Alabama. People in positions of authority representing the government cannot do or say anything they want. When government officials attempt to target businesses through bad faith, the Courts of Alabama will hold them accountable.”
