Questions about evidence and the appearance of a witness alleged to have had an affair with Jonathan Nakhla concluded the sixth day of his trial for reckless murder.
Attorneys questioned Dr. Amber Gordon, a neurosurgeon who works at Mobile Infirmary, about Nakhla’s condition following the car crash that killed Samantha Thomas in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2020.
Brooks said defense attorneys questioning Gordon about medical records that Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich said the same attorneys previously wanted removed from an exhibit, “is inconsistent with the fundamental rules of fairness.”
After jurors left the courtroom, Rich said the last time Gordon examined the records was hours before another brain specialist included his assessment of Nakhla. She called the defense tactic a “back door.”
“I’m ruling as best as Judge Brooks can,” Judge Ben Brooks told the attorneys. “This all should have been dealt with months ago. I am doing my best dealing with this case where the parties object after every question.”
He added that the people in court would see him come close to being as frustrated as they have ever seen him.
Gordon reviewed the records when the jury returned, and testified that she did not believe Nakhla had a concussion after the car wreck.
Hospitalist Dr. Jerry Banks testified after Gordon that the state of shock he found Nakhla experiencing in the hospital the day after the accident was more similar to a reaction to trauma than a medical condition.
Banks deferred to neurological experts when asked about his opinion on Nakhla’s mental state.
Jurors were dismissed another time when attorney ChaLea Tisdale appeared in court to protest a subpoena that Rich sent to Heather Cruz. Tisdale said Cruz did not want to testify because of the surrounding media attention.
“Ms. Cruz is the person who was alleged to be having an affair with Dr. Nakhla,” she said, explaining district attorneys do not have the authority to subpoena witnesses for trials, only for investigative purposes.
Tisdale said she would file a writ of mandamus with the Alabama Supreme Court if Brooks ruled against Cruz.
“I can’t stall this trial to wait until the Supreme Court rules on the mandamus,” Brooks said, adding the justices’ decision process could delay the trial for days or even weeks.
When Tisdale said Cruz received the subpoena two months ago, Brooks said the argument took a direction toward “bad faith.”
“My ruling is she needs to get down here and right away,” he said.
Jurors returned to hear Brandon Orso, a digital forensics examiner, testify about what he discovered on Nakhla’s cell phone. He told prosecutor Lauren Walsh his investigation found a contact for Thomas and a contact for “MIMC Main.”
The latter number texted Nakhla’s phone twice on July 31, 2020, asking on the second time if Nakhla was “really on the phone with Chris.”
Before Cruz took the stand, Mobile Police Officer William Reed, Jr. told jurors that he gave Nakhla his police surgeon’s badge, and talked with him about sports cars once. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley questioned him about the differences between Nakhla’s Audi R8 Spyder and the 60s and 70s muscle cars Reed said he preferred.
Reed agreed with Knizley that Nakhla’s Audi was more maneuverable than older muscle cars, and that one would only have to tap the brake to stop an Audi, compared to gradually applying pressure to a muscle car’s brakes.
As Cruz waited in the hall before her contested appearance in court, Brooks said no judge has “any greater regard for the media” than himself, but asked the two broadcast cameras stationed beyond the courtroom door windows to be turned off while Cruz testified.
Cruz said she knew Nakhla and talked to him before the wreck happened. She said she asked if Nakhla was “really on the phone with Chris,” and said Chris was his brother.
When Walsh asked if she has ever been affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, she answered no.
Body camera footage from Mobile Police Officer Antoine Stewart concluded Friday’s proceedings. Jurors saw him pull Nakhla over days before the wreck and reprimand him for driving his Audi loudly near Bienville Square.
“Your car looks good, but why do you want to do that down here,” Stewart asked. “We got enough trouble as is down here.”
Nakhla told him not to tell other officers about the interaction.
Brooks told jurors that exchange should be viewed as supplementary evidence, and told them to return Monday morning at 9 a.m.
“I think the case will be wrapped up next week,” he said.
