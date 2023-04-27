Whether Attorney General Steve Marshall will be allowed to join a civil lawsuit that stemmed from Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton’s children receiving $120,000 in college tuition from a charitable trust he helps oversee remains undecided after a Wednesday hearing in Montgomery.
Circuit Court Judge Brooke Reid was set to rule on several motions in the Tyra Lindsey v. Mabel Amos Memorial Trust case Wednesday, which included a petition from Marshall to be added as a plaintiff in the case. Instead, Reid ordered that the Lindsey case be consolidated with an earlier case filed in Montgomery by relatives of one-time Secretary of State Mabel Amos.
“This matter shall be consolidated with CV-2022-900830 (Megan Carmack and Leigh Gulley Manning, et.al. v. Regions Financial Corporation, et. al.) as it involves substantially the same subject matter and is accordingly re-assigned to the Hon. Johnny Hardwick for further disposition,” Reid ordered.
Lindsey is a high school student and filed suit as a representative of those damaged by the alleged mishandling of trust funds. Her attorney, Byron Mathews, Jr. said they are happy with Reid’s decision Wednesday.
“We have no problem with this consolidation as it makes sense from the court’s perspective. I consider it a win that the judge did not dismiss our case, but consolidated it with the earlier case by the heirs of Mabel Amos,” Mathews said.
Hardwick, who is also a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge, has yet to rule on a plethora of motions in the Carmack case, including whether Albritton should be added as a defendant, and whether Lindsey and Marshall will be added as plaintiffs. Marshall has also argued the AG’s office is actually the entity with standing in the case because it has an oversight duty for trusts. There is no word yet on when Hardwick might rule on the motions before him.
Both cases were filed in the wake of revelations that came to light nearly two years ago that Albritton’s children had received substantial tuition payments from the charitable trust created in Amos’ will. Albritton, his former law partner Rick Clifton and former Regions bank senior trust officer John Bell served as board members for the trust since its creation after Amos’ death at age 99 in 1999. The Albritton law firm had written Amos’ will in the early ‘90s.
Although Albritton was not yet leading the Ethics Commission when his daughter began receiving tuition payments in 2013, the question of whether he engaged in self-dealing as described both legally and in the will itself has been raised. In a motion seeking to join the Carmack case as a plaintiff, Marshall flatly accused Albritton of self-dealing and fraud in his handling of the Amos fund. His office has offered a curt “no comment” when asked if Marshall’s statements accusing Amos board members of fraud and self-dealing means a criminal investigation can be expected.
Marshall’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Reid’s order to consolidate the cases before publication of this story.
In an interview with Lagniappe in 2021, Albritton defended himself against charges of self-dealing, saying he abstained from voting for the tuition for his kids. He also pointed out he was not on the Ethics Commission when the decision was made. However, he was installed as director in 2015 and payments for his children’s education went on through at least 2020.
The trust had funds of around half a million dollars during the first 10 years of its existence and awarded a relatively small number of college scholarships each year. But oil was discovered on land owned by Amos in 2011 and by 2013, the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund had assets worth several millions of dollars. The numbers of scholarships, as well as their amounts, increased dramatically, as did what Regions was being paid in fees for managing the trust’s accounts.
By 2014, the trust stopped listing the names of scholarship recipients in public tax documents, instead just listing them by college or university. Prior to that, recipients had always been named.
At least one more former member of the Albritton firm, Ben Bowden, who is now a Covington County Circuit Court judge, had a child who received scholarship money from the trust. Bowden admitted his son received $45,000 in scholarship money to attend SMU between 2014 and 2017. Regions has so far refused to release the names of others awarded scholarship money since it stopped making those public in 2014. The last IRS Form 990 that has been made public is from 2020, although the federal agency has said the publication of such documents has been delayed due to issues created by COVID-19.
