A Daphne man accused of committing a quadruple homicide earlier this week entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was also denied bond by a Baldwin County Circuit Court judge on Friday morning.
At the preliminary bond hearing for Jared Smith-Bracy, who is charged with four counts of capital murder, Judge Scott Taylor ruled Smith-Bracy will be held without bond for the time being. Three of the counts involved Smith-Bracy killing his grandparents and his brother.
Attorneys Thomas Pilcher and Angela Walker were appointed as Smith-Bracy’s defense counsel for the case.
Addressing the court, Pilcher told Taylor he had only just met Smith-Bracy before the hearing began and therefore did not feel as though he could make a compelling argument for bond to be granted. However, Pilcher did ask for the opportunity to request a new bond at a later date with the preliminary hearing potentially serving as the appropriate time to do so.
“At this point, your honor, set whatever bond your honor feels comfortable doing but allow us to reserve the right to request a new bond at an appropriate time,” Pilcher said.
Pilcher added the defense does plan to file a formal request for a preliminary hearing, which must be filed before 30 days from Smith-Bracy’s arrest have passed.
The defense also entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
After the hearing, Pilcher spoke to the reason behind entering the plea of not guilty.
“Anytime you have a capital murder case, you want to make sure you take all precautions, no matter the person,” Pilcher said. “I want to make sure every box is crossed before we go to the next step.”
Neither defense attorney provided much of an official statement, again citing the limited time they have spent with Smith-Bracy.
“We got appointed yesterday and Angela met with him yesterday and I met with him literally right before we went in, so I really don’t have much to say as far as a statement goes,” Pilcher said. “Only thing I can tell you is that we’re going to dig into it and try to figure out what happened, just like you guys are trying to figure out what happened, and we’re going to go from there.”
Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said the plea of not guilty, given the circumstances of the case, was expected.
“I think the defense attorney did the responsible thing right now which is he doesn’t have a good factual basis to ask for anything,” Heinz said. “He hasn’t had the opportunity to see if there’s anywhere for the defendant to go and be supervised. With a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect, you’ve gotta do a little digging into that to see what risk we’re looking at.
“We’re way too early in the investigation to know that,” Heinz added. “That’s way down the road looking at subpoenaing records and things of that nature. But it doesn’t surprise me that we would see a plea like that in this case. We’ve got four people that have been killed and it came as no surprise that that was the plea.”
While the family declined to speak to the media after the hearing, Heinz spoke to the emotions the family is going through seeing another family member behind bars for a crime of this nature.
“It’s a weird dynamic and a weird thing to be at a loss for words, but what do you say?,” Heinz said. “This is a very tight-knit family. This is a family that got together for holidays and barbecues and things of that nature and no matter the distance, they were talking and communicating. My heart goes out to them. I can’t even imagine how they begin to put the pieces back together.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.