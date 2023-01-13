A Mobile judge denied bond for a New Year’s Eve shooter who killed one person and injured nine others.
Thomas Earl Thomas Jr. was denied bond on the murder charge under Aniah’s Law, according to Mobile County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Tara Zieman. Thomas is also charged with first-degree assault and shooting into both an occupied and unoccupied building.
Thomas is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jatarious Reives on New Year’s Eve, blocks away from the annual MoonPie Over Mobile event.
The decision came as an early test of Aniah’s Law, which gives judges an exception to Alabama’s “reasonable bail” statute, allowing them to deny bond in the cases of 13 Class A felonies. The law was approved by voters in November, 2022 with more than 80 percent supporting it.
“I am pleased to report that yesterday a judge granted the state’s request to hold the suspect from the New Year’s Eve shooting on Dauphin Street without bond under Aniah’s Law,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement on Facebook. “This is the first case in our area where prosecutors have successfully utilized Aniah’s Law to keep dangerous criminals from being immediately released back onto our streets.
“I’d like to thank District Attorney Keith Blackwood and his team for their continued work on this case, as well as the men and women of the Mobile Police Department, who launched an immediate and thorough investigation into the shooting on New Year’s Eve,” the statement continued. “Finally, I’d like to thank, once again, the more than 1 million Alabama voters who supported Aniah’s Law on the ballot during last year’s general election.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
