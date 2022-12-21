Innovative Medicine Partners

Innovative Medicine Partners

Despite an outstanding motion to dismiss a case entirely, a Mobile judge ruled Friday discovery will continue in a lawsuit that accuses a Mobile couple of defrauding investors of millions of dollars from their medical device startup. 

On Friday, Dec. 16, Mobile Circuit Judge Michael P. Windom denied a motion by local attorney Tom Benton to stay discovery for at least three weeks for his clients, Peter Falkner and Carla Williams Falkner, and their company, Innovative Medicine Partners (IMP). The Falkners co-founded IMP five years ago with their business partners, Dr. Kirby Plessala and Dr. Deneen Plessala.

