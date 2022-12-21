Despite an outstanding motion to dismiss a case entirely, a Mobile judge ruled Friday discovery will continue in a lawsuit that accuses a Mobile couple of defrauding investors of millions of dollars from their medical device startup.
On Friday, Dec. 16, Mobile Circuit Judge Michael P. Windom denied a motion by local attorney Tom Benton to stay discovery for at least three weeks for his clients, Peter Falkner and Carla Williams Falkner, and their company, Innovative Medicine Partners (IMP). The Falkners co-founded IMP five years ago with their business partners, Dr. Kirby Plessala and Dr. Deneen Plessala.
In September, the Falkners were sued separately by the Plessalas and a group representing investors into two IMP subsidiaries. Both complaints accuse the couple of redirecting as much as $5 million in investments to fund their “lavish” lifestyles while simultaneously failing to help the company reach critical milestones that would have made it profitable.
The investor group is suing for damages and delivered discovery requests to the Falkners on Nov. 29, seeking unidentified documents, admissions of specific facts and formal responses to questions.
In a Dec. 13 filing, Benton argued discovery should not be allowed to move forward until Judge Windom can address the Falkners’ motion to dismiss. Windom has scheduled a hearing to address the matter on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Falkners filed a motion to dismiss the investors’ lawsuit on Dec. 1, alleging the complaint is fundamentally flawed by not naming the Plessalas as defendants and being redundant to the Plessalas’ outstanding legal action.
The Plessalas’ lawsuit seeks to gain ownership of IMP, claiming the Falkners have financial and operational control of the business. Both parties are currently in a 90-day window where they are hoping to negotiate an agreement.
Kirby Plessala is a local obstetrician-gynecologist formerly with Mobile OB-GYN. However, he has departed from the group to start his own practice since entering his current litigation with IMP. According to court filings, Kirby Plessala is attempting to develop OB-GYN-related medical device concepts through IMP and bring them to market for licensing. However, the company is now unable to do much, as bank accounts have been depleted, according to lawsuits. None of IMP’s devices have received FDA approval.
Plaintiffs claim investor money was used to pay for personal expenses, utilities, meals, travel and more than $60,000 in Amazon purchases.
There is also an allegation the Falkners spent $28,000 of company money to pay for flights via British Airways to England for Carla Williams Falkner, who is also a local country music artist, to record part of an album in 2021 at the famed Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles recorded most of their music.
Carla Falkner recorded “A Tribute to the Carpenters,” which is an album of covers of songs originally recorded by the Carpenters. Since the lawsuits became public in October, Carla Falkner has continued to sing at gigs and venues around the region and released a cover of “Tennessee Christmas.”
