Several Daphne community members are no longer part of a lawsuit filed by the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. [LFPOA] against members of its own body for alleged defamation and a “coup d’etat” attempt, according to court documents.
Baldwin County Circuit Judge Scott Taylor granted Lynn Davis and Cathie Marx’s motion to dismiss on Tuesday, after the pair argued LFPOA failed “to allege any specific act or omission” by them in support of the association’s libel, slander, invasion of privacy, false light and conspiracy allegations. The judge approved another motion by Lake Forest Strong, Dexter Curry and Doreen Knight also requesting a dismissal.
Davis and Marx purportedly joined Dexter Curry, Eve Gray, Doreen Knight and others to create Lake Forest Strong, a community group that planned to overthrow LFPOA’s board of directors and replace it with its own members, according to LFPOA’s complaint.
“Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association, Inc. filed this lawsuit against several of its own dues-paying members, including Ms. Davis and Ms. Marx, and others residing in the Lake Forest subdivision to stifle its membership’s valid exercise of their right of free speech and to discourage opposition to its board of directors,” their motion reads. “As a result, the association’s claims against Ms. Davis and Ms. Marx are due to be dismissed for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.”
Taylor also granted a motion that Lake Forest Strong, Curry and Knight filed supporting Davis and Marx. They said the statements LFPOA considers defamatory were actually concerns by invested community members, and added Lake Forest Strong is “a description of a movement” and cannot be sued.
“It simply referred to those homeowners in Lake Forest that ‘stood strong’ against the current board and were in favor of signing the appropriate petition to remove the current board and elect new members,” the motion reads. “Such [a] political descriptive movement is incapable of being sued.”
LFPOA objected to the dismissal motion, emphasizing Davis and Marx bear responsibility “for the torts and wrongful conduct” alleged in the original complaint.
“As leaders in Defendant Lake Forest Strong, the Defendants fully know their roles in the failed coup d’etat,” LFPOA wrote. “The Defendants are being disingenuous with the Court when they claim ignorance of why they have been sued. The Defendants are simply trying to delay responding to the discovery served with the complaint.”
Lake Forest Strong, Curry and Knight “spread their false, defamatory statements” through local news and social media, another objection reads, and should be held liable.
A similar dismissal motion Gray filed Wednesday is pending before the court as of Thursday.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
