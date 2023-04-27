Lake Forest Daphne

Several Daphne community members are no longer part of a lawsuit filed by the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. [LFPOA] against members of its own body for alleged defamation and a “coup d’etat” attempt, according to court documents.

Baldwin County Circuit Judge Scott Taylor granted Lynn Davis and Cathie Marx’s motion to dismiss on Tuesday, after the pair argued LFPOA failed “to allege any specific act or omission” by them in support of the association’s libel, slander, invasion of privacy, false light and conspiracy allegations. The judge approved another motion by Lake Forest Strong, Dexter Curry and Doreen Knight also requesting a dismissal.

