A Mobile County judge has ordered a retrial for a man convicted by a jury of murder in October, ordering prosecutors to summon four witnesses not present during the initial trial.
David Manuel Hernandez, 35, who was convicted of murder during his trial two months ago, was granted a retrial ahead of a scheduled sentencing hearing by Mobile County Special Circuit Judge Edward B. McDermott, according to a four-page order filed Monday.
According to McDermott, the jury’s decision was wrong as there was no evidence to support a guilty verdict for his charges.
Hernandez, a contractor, was tried as a co-defendant for the murder of Tracie Dennis, 21, in December 2019 over what was described in court filings as a confrontation over $300 at Hernandez’s residence on Marcus Drive in Mobile.
Dennis’ body was discovered buried and tied up behind Hernandez’s house. He was stabbed multiple times and shot twice, once in the back head.
According to Judge McDermott, the other suspect, Marcos Morales Oslan, now 24, confessed to the murder when interrogated by police and denied Hernandez’s role. Oslan has pleaded guilty to intentional murder and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
However, Oslan was not present in court to testify during Hernandez’s trial — neither were three others who lived at the house and were at Hernandez’s house when Dennis was shot: Diancheeisk "Chicka" Melendez, Marielena Oliva, and Cornell "C.J." Houston Jr.
Instead, two witness depositions of Melendez and Oliva were presented in court by their interviewing officer. Both women testified Hernandez had no part in the crime.
Mobile investigators failed to track down Houston at a listed address to interview him despite a private investigator being able to do so on behalf of the defense.
In his order for a retrial, McDermott wrote, “The goal of our justice system is to find the truth. To find the truth we must seek the truth. The jury did not have the opportunity to see, hear and observe the following persons who were at the scene or present in the residence at the time shots were fired.”
According to filings, Oslan and Dennis had an altercation after the victim had come to a solution with Hernandez about being paid. Neighbors then heard two gunshots and went outside where they saw Oslan and Hernandez. Oslan reportedly said “Everything is okay. Everything is cool.”
Hernandez did not call the police and testified that he was nervous and left the house and sat in a Home Depot parking lot for about an hour. When he returned, he said Dennis’ body had been removed. Two days later, Hernandez and everyone at the home left for Jacksonville, Florida, where they were later arrested.
Judge McDermott also said the only reasonable theory against Hernandez that can be constructed with the evidence presented is that he aided or abetted Oslan, not for murder. He noted that Hernandez initially lied to investigators and his testimony in the trial was inconsistent.
He wrote, “Mere presence of the Defendant at the scene of a crime is not evidence of guilt, however, the presence of the Defendant at the scene with the intent, before or during the commission of the crime, to render aid or assistance to the perpetrator, if necessary, is evidence of guilt.”
McDermott’s ruling stated that based on these facts, Hernandez’s jury did not come to a verdict “sustained beyond a reasonable doubt” and thus granted the defendant a retrial.
THE FIRST 48
Mobile attorney Domingo Soto is representing Hernandez. He said he believes McDermott should have acquitted his client based on the facts. However, he said he believes the judge’s ruling was “courageous” regardless.
Soto said the issue with his client's trial boils down to “sloppy police work” which he claimed was “tainted” by the investigator’s work with The First 48, an A&E Network TV show the Mobile Police Department has a contract with to detail real investigations.
The episode featuring Dennis’ murder was portrayed in the episode “The Abnormals” which first aired in April 2021. While tainting jury pools ahead of trials has been a concern with the show, Soto’s criticism is investigators' priorities bend toward the storyline of the show.
“When the case started, there was good police work, but they never changed their theory. The investigation was sloppily put together. Witnesses that were questioned exonerated [Hernandez], and they never bothered to interview someone who was an eyewitness,” Soto said. “The problem is police function becomes secondary.”
Soto said Hernandez’s defense team learned Houston was present when Dennis was shot and they were able to quickly find him on Facebook and meet him in person. He said Houston was open to testifying at the time, but investigators never contacted him.
Soto said the defense will be able to bring one of the women in to testify in Hernandez’s retrial. Retaining the other three will require more resources than what his office is able to expend. He said they have lost track of the other woman and Oslan and Houston are now incarcerated.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said the judge’s ruling was unusual.
“Typically a judge will grant a new trial because there is a change of circumstance, new evidence, or someone’s now willing to testify,” Walsh said. “None of that has happened and nothing has changed since the trial.”
Walsh said the decision is appealable and the DA’s office is weighing its options on how to move forward and whether it will be able to retain the additional four witnesses in trial.
She said both women witnesses are no longer in the continental United States, Oslan is serving his sentence in St. Clair Correctional Facility and Houston is in federal prison.
Walsh said prosecutors did not pursue testimony from Oslan because his attorney indicated he was “afraid of retaliation” if he appeared in the trial to testify against Hernandez.
