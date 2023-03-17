The Falkners

Photos via innovativemedicinepartners.com

A lawsuit against a Mobile couple accused of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars appears like it may avoid an outright dismissal.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael E. Windom, on Friday morning, signaled doubt that defense lawyers for Peter Falkner and his wife, Carla Williams Falkner, would be able to convince him the complaint filed against the couple by a group of their investors was invalid. The hearing was ultimately reset, however, in order for conflicts among the defense parties’ legal representation to be resolved. 

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.