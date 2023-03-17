A lawsuit against a Mobile couple accused of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars appears like it may avoid an outright dismissal.
Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael E. Windom, on Friday morning, signaled doubt that defense lawyers for Peter Falkner and his wife, Carla Williams Falkner, would be able to convince him the complaint filed against the couple by a group of their investors was invalid. The hearing was ultimately reset, however, in order for conflicts among the defense parties’ legal representation to be resolved.
The investor lawsuit was filed last September and alleges the Falkners funded their “lavish lifestyle” by enriching themselves off more than half of the $10 million raised for their medical device development company, Innovative Medicine Partners, while simultaneously failing to bring products to market that would make the business viable.
The suit was filed within weeks of a separate lawsuit by the Falkner’s business partners — Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala. That litigation is currently pending mediation and is due to report a status soon. The March 17 hearing had been delayed several times and marked the first time for either case to be addressed before a judge.
Local plaintiff attorney Ben H. Harris came prepared Friday to argue his clients’ complaint should stand. Harris is with Jones Walker LLC firm in Mobile, which is partnering with Atlanta law firm Chilvis Grubman LLP to represent the investor group. Harris was joined in court by several plaintiffs and by attorney Chilvis Grubam and attorney Lauren Warner of Stone Mountain, Georgia, who was added to the case earlier this week.
Defense attorney Thomas H. Benton of Mobile appeared at the hearing on behalf of the Falkners, who were not present, requesting the hearing on a motion to dismiss filed in December should be rescheduled again. The Falkners have also retained counsel with Birmingham firm Lloyd, Gray, Whitehead & Monroe.
“I looked at the motion and the response. I’ve read the complaint. It looks pretty detailed to me, Tom,” Windom said, opening the discussion and suggesting the complaint was legally viable.
The Falkners’ attorneys have argued the investors’ lawsuit is flawed due to it not including the Plessalas, who are co-owners of the company. Among other things, the defense is arguing the investors’ complaint is redundant with the Plessalas’ and some claims fall outside of the statute of limitations.
Not addressing the merits of his motion, Benton told Windom there are two issues requiring the hearing to be continued. The first, he said, is the Falkners and the investor group are in an ongoing mediation process which began Jan. 27. He asked the plaintiffs to postpone Friday’s hearing, but they refused.
“We’ve already continued several times. We wanted to get this motion to dismiss out of the way,” Harris said, arguing that the questions raised by the motion to dismiss concern matters of law and could be addressed by the judge separate from any outside negotiation.
In the joint motion filed in January to find a time to negotiate, both parties agreed to meet March 3 to discuss potential settlements and agreed to postpone a decision on the Falkners’ motion to dismiss until the process concluded.
Harris confirmed the parties did meet earlier this month, but there was no resolution. He described discussions as continuing “in a sense.”
Among the many accusations levied against the Falkners by the investor group is that the couple reneged on mediation prior to the lawsuit being filed. The parties were scheduled to meet Aug. 17, 2022, before a Georgia superior judge and the Falkners reportedly canceled less than 12 hours ahead of time.
Benton’s second objection to addressing his motion Friday is a “conflict” that has arisen among the defense parties named in the litigation. He told Windom another lawyer will have to be retained and appear on behalf of Innovative Medicine Partners due to its business insurance provider. Benton explained he is representing the Falkners personally, and the insurance company requires more time in order to retain the additional counsel and prepare them to take the case.
Windom agreed to delay a hearing on the motion and said he’d like to have it completed prior to when Warner returns to Mobile on May 5 for a separate hearing on the case. After a brief discussion about the timeline, Windom reset the hearing for April 21.
Benton mentioned during the hearing that discovery in the case remains active, despite the plaintiffs not having initiated any requests yet. In December, the Falkners sought to have discovery delayed until the motion to dismiss was addressed in court, but Windom denied the request.
While wrapping up Friday’s hearing, Windom again signaled he is inclined to rule against the Falkners on dismissing the case.
“At this stage, you’ve got a tough, uphill climb,” Windom told Benton in jest.
“In all fairness, you haven’t heard my arguments, your honor,” Benton said.
Outside of the courtroom, Benton was dismissive of the investor’s claims, stating they have no merit and there are factual flaws. He noted that if Windom denies the Falkners’ bid to throw the lawsuit out, it does not mean that the investor’s claims are true.
Asked about previous claims by Carla Falkner that the lawsuit was a form of retaliation against her and her husband, Benton only said there were grounds for a counterclaim to be made and they have discussed the possibility of moving forward with those. He said no decisions would be made until the mediation concludes.
Asked about discovery, Benton was again dismissive, stating he believes the plaintiff's desire for discovery is only posturing. He said no discovery requests have been made and he doesn’t expect any to be. Benton concluded his statements reiterating he is optimistic the parties will come to an agreement before the case proceeds.
The clarification by the court on discovery appeared to energize the plaintiff attorneys. Asked about their plans, Warner was clear: “Discovery will start immediately,” she said.
Though she would not speak to how the mediation process was unfolding, or if she believed the parties could settle, she said their attorneys are “ready to proceed.”
Warner also noted Windom’s disposition on their complaint, noting it as positive and a sign that they wouldn’t see their case thrown out.
