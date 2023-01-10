Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson has died, multiple sources have confirmed. The sources said Patterson passed away on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m.
The controversial Republican judge had been in the hospital since before Christmas suffering from an unknown illness, Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter confirmed last week.
At the time, Youngpeter said he retired judges were filling in for Patterson, while he was in the hospital. It’s unclear now what will happen upon his death, given he had just been re-elected to another six-year term.
Mobile County school Commissioner Johnny Hatcher, a fellow Republican, counted Patterson among his good friends.
“Jim Patterson was not only a good judge, but was also one of my best friends,” Hatcher wrote in a text message Tuesday night. “I was blessed to have known him and will cherish every moment he and I spent together. May he rest in peace and my condolences to Jim’s wonderful wife and family.”
Patterson had also just returned to the bench from a suspension in June related to a charge from the Judicial Inquiry Commission, where among other things, Patterson is accused of referring to Gov. Kay Ivey as “Gov. Meemaw” in an official document.
Following a hearing in front of the Court of the Judiciary in Montgomery in October, Patterson was returned to the bench.
