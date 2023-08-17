A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge has placed a stay on the issuing of re-awarded medical cannabis licenses, after at least two different lawsuits claimed the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission violated the state’s Open Meetings Act during its Aug. 10 meeting where it re-awarded licenses to companies statewide, after legal issues raised from a similar meeting in June.
The lawsuit in front of Judge James Anderson, who ruled Thursday on the stay, according to a report in the Alabama Reflector, was from plaintiff Alabama Always. However, a lawsuit from a plaintiff with Mobile ties also made similar allegations.
The commission held an illegal closed-door meeting and conducted unlawful secret balloting before awarding licenses at its most recent meeting, according to a lawsuit filed by former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow.
Dow, a co-owner of Specialty Medical Products, also known as Oscity Labs, argued in the suit filed Wednesday that the actions of the commissioners resulted in the business missing out on a license that would’ve allowed it to grow, process, transport and sell medical cannabis products. He has asked a Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge to temporarily stop the issuing of licenses until his company’s board appeal can be resolved.
Before awarding so-called integrated facility licenses to five Alabama businesses on Aug. 10, the commission announced it would go into a closed-door executive session to discuss “the general reputation and character, physical condition, and professional competence of individuals,” according to the suit.
However, the lawsuit uses the commission’s attorney’s own words and argues that what was discussed in the executive session was more wide-ranging than just the “character” issues provided as the reason.
“In describing what would be discussed in the meeting, the commission’s attorney stated that ‘their ability to handle the obligations of a licensee of the medical cannabis in this state absolutely can and should be discussed by the commission and should be done upstairs in privacy,’” the suit states. “The attorney did not describe how the ability to handle the obligations of a licensee had anything to do with the ‘general reputation and character, physical condition, professional competence, or mental health of individuals.’ In fact, it does not.”
The commission also held a secret ballot to tally “nominations” for licenses during the executive session, according to the suit. Secret balloting among public boards, or government entities violates state law, according to the suit. The secret ballot conducted by commissioners served as an “elimination round” for those seeking licenses because the applicants were ranked by most to least nominations and the first five businesses nominated for integrated licenses were awarded the licenses.
“The secret balloting, therefore, was determinative of which integrated license applicants received licenses,” the suit reads. “At no point did the Commission deliberate the merits or any issues relating to the approval or disapproval of any applicants in open session.”
The suit also alleges that one commissioner voted to nominate Dow’s company for a license, but was later told they couldn’t because of a “pass-fail” issue with Specialty Medical Products of Alabama’s application. The suit argues no “pass-fail” issue existed.
“In fact, the Applicant Summary Report prepared by the Commission and used by it during its licensure proceedings shows that no pass/fail items were noted in their application,” the suit states. “Further, the document which the Commission compiled from the nominations of the commissioners at the meeting on August 10, 2023, contains pass/fail notations for each applicant, and SMPA’s entry shows no pass/fail items.”
