A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge has placed a stay on the issuing of re-awarded medical cannabis licenses, after at least two different lawsuits claimed the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission violated the state’s Open Meetings Act during its Aug. 10 meeting where it re-awarded licenses to companies statewide, after legal issues raised from a similar meeting in June.

The lawsuit in front of Judge James Anderson, who ruled Thursday on the stay, according to a report in the Alabama Reflector, was from plaintiff Alabama Always. However, a lawsuit from a plaintiff with Mobile ties also made similar allegations.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

