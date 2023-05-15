The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama has given the green light on a $2-million agreement to settle long-outstanding complaints that inmates at Mobile Metro Jail created a “sexually hostile work environment” for corrections staff.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the provisional approval Monday, May 15, meaning application of the deal's terms can begin, such as notifying current and former female jail staff about their rights to compensation.
Fairness hearings have been scheduled for Aug. 25, after which the deal will be eligible for finalization.
"The Justice Department brought this litigation to bring an end to the hostile work environment faced by women employed at the Mobile County Metro Jail,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The court’s action will help ensure that impacted female employees receive the relief that they rightly deserve.”
According to the settlement signed, MCSO has agreed to pay $2,020,000 in “compensatory damages” to female correctional staff. Per the conditions, MCSO is not admitting to any wrongdoing in the case, but is agreeing to the payments and to enact certain measures to prevent and report any future harassment, including disciplinary protocols for violating sexual conduct standards, updating the jail’s policies, adding special training and creating a new role dedicated to hearing complaints.
Before that settlement is finalized, the terms will be open for discussion during fairness hearings, which will be held over the next 100 days. Attorneys for the plaintiffs have indicated they do not plan to contest the agreement.
The changes are described as a “zero tolerance” policy for inmate sexual misconduct and “gunning,” which is when inmates masturbate directly at employees. Penalties entail isolating alleged violators into separate housing and, if convicted, making them wear pink uniforms for the duration of their custody.
An MCSO Public Affairs Director Lori Myles said many of these measures have already been enacted over the years since the lawsuit was filed.
She said monetary damages are being paid out of funds from the Mobile County Commission designated for legal payments. Any additional controls will be blended into existing training and roles at no additional cost.
Myles noted none of the plaintiffs are men, despite the fact inmates expose themselves regularly to male corrections staff, too.
Background
According to the original complaint, jail staff — which was 73 percent female — were routinely subjected to various forms of unwelcome, severe sexual harassment by male inmates.
Examples provided in the lawsuit mentioned graphic physical and verbal harassment by male inmates, including “gunning,” which is masturbating toward jail workers. Inmates also reportedly expose themselves frequently and direct sexual slurs, sexual propositions, threats of sexual violence and sexually degrading comments towards female employees.”
The complaints originated in 2015 when the women filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). After an investigation, the EEOC reportedly found that Title VII violations had occurred by subjecting them to a sexually hostile work environment. Title VII is a federal statute that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
After unsuccessful efforts to resolve the complaints, the charges were referred to the Justice Department, and trial attorneys with the DOJ Civil Rights Division's Employment Litigation Section filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Alabama in March 2021.
Recent court filings state two “productive” meetings took place in February between all parties, where the terms of the agreement were hashed out. Attorney John C. Davis of Gainesville, Florida, is representing the 12 females who originated the lawsuit. Davis was involved in settlement negotiations.
“My clients are satisfied with it,” Davis said. “It makes changes in how the jail is operated that we believe will improve the working lives of the women serving Mobile County,”
Davis explained his clients are actually party to the agreement and will not be disputing the terms during fairness hearings.
The employees alleged despite numerous reports to supervisors, MCSO did not take reports seriously and failed to take appropriate measures to remedy inmate conduct.
After making complaints “for years,” female plaintiffs said they were met with dismissive comments from supervisors, including “deal with it,” “put on your big girl pants,” “turn your head, don’t look” and suggestions to tone down their physical appearance.
The complaint also names MCSO superiors who were allegedly derelict in their duties to discipline inmates and train officers. One supervising officer allegedly would not sustain masturbation charges unless a complainant provided a report including “graphic and detailed narratives of an inmate’s alleged masturbation, such as how many times the penis was stroked and whether the inmate ejaculated.”
As they currently stand, the agreement terms provide the 12 plaintiff employees would be entitled to $610,000 of the total $2 million settlement. This includes $35,000 for each plaintiff and about $100,000 for their attorney.
The remaining $1.41 million would be reserved for all other eligible female staff employed at the jail between 2011 and the date of the agreement. Eligible employees will be notified by the DOJ and will be required to apply for payout funds.
Per the agreement, MCSO would have 18 months to revise and clarify its sexual misconduct employment policies. This revision will have to list the types of behavior that constitute sexual misconduct and their respective penalties for violations.
The revised policy will also have to detail the appropriate reporting process, identify the appropriate supervisors to be notified, explicitly prohibit retaliation and dismissive comments and establish the role of “Inmate Sexual Misconduct Disciplinary Hearing Office.”
