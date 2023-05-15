Sheriff aims to fight federal sex discrimination lawsuit

The docket and processing area at Mobile Metro Jail. (Photo by Chard Riley)

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama has given the green light on a $2-million agreement to settle long-outstanding complaints that inmates at Mobile Metro Jail created a “sexually hostile work environment” for corrections staff.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the provisional approval Monday, May 15, meaning application of the deal's terms can begin, such as notifying current and former female jail staff about their rights to compensation.

