A Montgomery County Judge has temporarily halted the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s actions on licenses, less than two weeks after the board announced it would be doing the same thing.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Anderson granted a temporary restraining order based upon lawsuits brought by Alabama Always and Hornet Medicinals that raised questions about the commission’s ability to halt the process themselves.
In court filings Friday afternoon, Anderson agreed with the plaintiffs in both cases in questioning the commission’s statutory authority to grant a stay, like it did at a June 16 emergency meeting when it paused the issuance of medical cannabis licenses to statewide business and also halted its own grievance hearing process
“Due to procedural shortcomings and concerns related related to the AMCC’s authority to enter a stay on the issuance of medical cannabis business licenses and the investigative hearings process, plaintiffs are in danger of losing statutory, procedural and administrative rights regarding the approval process of applications for licenses with the AMCC, or its rights to seek reconsideration of the AMCC’s denial of its application to the extent this occurred,” Anderson wrote in the order.
The AMCC awarded licenses to 21 companies for the sale, cultivation, transport, testing and processing of medical cannabis. On June 16, the commission voted to grant a stay on its actions over "inconsistencies" in the scoring of applications.
Anderson also found that the AMCC would not be hurt by the move. The restraining order is in place until a hearing on a proposed injunction can be argued on July 13.
Alabama Always filed suit against the AMCC and the state on Thursday, questioning the process by which licenses were awarded. Specifically, Alabama Always took the AMCC to task for allowing a third party to grade the applications.
The commission contracted with University of South Alabama-employed evaluators to grade the merits of each application on a variety of factors. Attorneys for Alabama Always argued in the suit that the AMCC doesn’t have the authority to let a third party make those decisions.
“The slate approved by the commission consisted of the applicants that a group of anonymous ‘graders’ or ‘scorers’ had rated as scoring highest on a set of criteria created by a third-party contractor,” the suit reads. “The commission accepted the anonymous graders’ scores without question, essentially rubber-stamping the graders’ scoring sheets with no exceptions and exercising no independent analysis or judgment.”
The plaintiffs also take issue with the commission adjourning into a four-hour, closed-door, executive session on June 12 to discuss the license awards before making the votes public.
Alabama Always’ applied for an integrated license through the AMCC, according to the lawsuit. An integrated facility license allows the holder to cultivate, transport, process and sell medical cannabis. The license application lists the company owner as Michael Bruce and lists his address as Dadeville.
The facility, according to the lawsuit, would be located west of Montgomery in an economically depressed area. Alabama Always has already spent in excess of $3.4 million on plans and construction for the facility, according to the lawsuit. The company had been planning five dispensary locations, including stores in Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Gadsden and Mobile.
