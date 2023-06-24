INSIDE COVER_Medical Cannabis 4_06.14.23.jpg

A Montgomery County Judge has temporarily halted the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s actions on licenses, less than two weeks after the board announced it would be doing the same thing.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Anderson granted a temporary restraining order based upon lawsuits brought by Alabama Always and Hornet Medicinals that raised questions about the commission’s ability to halt the process themselves.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

