Damien Washam

Damien Washam (left) is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Helen, 61, in January 2022.

A Mobile County man accused of killing his mother with a sword in January 2022 was found competent to stand trial for murder and other assault charges, according to the results of a mental health evaluation.

However, the report delivered by the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) “failed to comply” with the court’s directive and will have to be re-issued.

Washam trial

Damien Washam, 25, is escorted into court to appear before Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.