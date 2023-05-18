A Mobile County man accused of killing his mother with a sword in January 2022 was found competent to stand trial for murder and other assault charges, according to the results of a mental health evaluation.
However, the report delivered by the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) “failed to comply” with the court’s directive and will have to be re-issued.
Damien Winslow Washam, 25, of Eight Mile, appeared in court Thursday morning before Mobile County Circuit Judge Jill Phillips. Washam’s attorney, public defender James Furgeson, told Phillips ADMH’s report determined his client could stand trial, but argued an independent review is warranted, citing issues with the substance of the evaluation that was “not normal” and recent text messages.
Washam is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Helen Nettles Washam, 61, at their home while his father was away. He also assaulted other family members during the incident, leaving them with severe lacerations. He is currently being held on an $800,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty due to mental disease or defect.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said the state believes the report conducted on Dec. 28, 2022, and delivered on March 30 is thorough. However, he too expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the report.
Phillips had Furgeson and Morgan meet with her in a sidebar conference, where she became visibly frustrated with the information being shared.
Returning to open court, Phillips revealed that while ADMH had “failed to comply with the court’s order” and while determining Washam was competent to stand trial, did not issue a review or findings as to whether or not he was competent at the time of the crime.
Phillips said she would allow Furgeson’s request for a separate review to remain pending while she issues another order to ADMH to fully comply with the court’s directive within 60 days. She said she is unsure if the time limit had any bearing on the agency.
“I don’t know what else to do at this point,” Phillips said.
Washam is now set to reappear in court in August.
Outside the courtroom, Washam’s father, Hubert, was seen wearing a necklace bearing an image of his late wife. He told a reporter the state’s mental health system is “crap” and doesn’t believe the agency has the professionals to complete the work required of them.
Hubert said he doesn’t believe his son was in his right mind at the time of the attack and doesn’t believe he’s any better today.
In previous interviews, Hubert told Lagniappe his son had been swept into Egyptian mysticism and practices in recent years, including standing in the sun for hours while meditating.
“I think that drove him crazy,” he said, at the time.
The Alabama Department of Mental Health spokeswoman Malissa Valdes said the agency was unable to comment immediately, but would review the incident.
