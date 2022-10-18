A ruling by Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks appears to weaken the Mobile County Personnel Board’s control over local hiring and firing.
Brooks ruled, in an order dated Monday, Oct. 17, that the town of Dauphin Island and the city of Semmes could manage their own merit systems because both municipalities had populations of less than 5,000.
The ruling highlights two state laws — one from the late 1930s which established the personnel board system in Mobile County and another from 1984 which allowed small cities with less than 5,000 people to operate their own merit systems.
Brooks ruled the 1984 law repealed the personnel board law because it was meant to be enacted statewide, while the earlier law was meant only to be enacted locally.
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook was happy with the ruling when contacted by phone on Tuesday afternoon. The city of Semmes has 4,984 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
“We have our own (human resources) department,” he said. “Nobody at the personnel board should be telling small cities what to do.”
The city had been approached last year about joining the county merit system and threatened with a lawsuit if it didn’t cooperate, Van Hook said. The mayor called the personnel board system “outdated” because it was established before the Civil Rights era.
“It’s not necessary for us to go under the personnel board,” he said. “We are able to handle it ourselves and our staff is happy.”
Van Hook said the board’s authority in other cities should be limited, as well. He said the board could remain as a way to deal with employee grievances, but added that it should have no control over which employees are hired and fired by a municipality.
Van Hook also said he would help other small cities break away from the personnel board and has unsuccessfully lobbied the state legislature to change its laws regarding the system.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier was also pleased with the ruling.
“I think it was the right decision,” he said. “It has been the same way here since the town was incorporated 35 years ago. We’ve never been a part of the personnel board system.”
The town of 1,178 residents currently handles its own employment issues, Collier said. Although, the personnel board reached out to the town about a year or so ago, he said, to see if it wanted to join the merit system.
“We looked at it and the Town Council voted not to do it,” Collier said.
The ruling seems to apply to only municipalities of fewer than 5,000 residents. Municipalities larger than that are still required to come under the traditional merit system.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
