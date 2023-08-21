A long-expected restitution ruling in the SOS Towing saga answers very few questions about the questionable charges brought against the company years ago.
Hours after Lagniappe reported Friday morning that the restitution motion had remained undecided for five-months, Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael E. Windom delivered his decision, affirming the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office’s argument SOS Towing owes restitution for overcharges to insurance companies for towing work done while on the city’s list of approved towing services.
“After reviewing all the evidence and testimony, it is the Court’s opinion that restitution is owed,” Windom wrote in the Aug. 18 order.
The decision says SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. is due to pay $4,473 to five insurance companies. However, Windom’s ruling provided no information as to how he arrived at that number or explanation of why. The amount is exactly half of the $8,946 the DA’s office argued SOS owed.
The DA’s office claimed their calculated restitution was based on a review of SOS Towing’s tow tickets and comparing them to a city ordinance dictating how much wreckers can charge when rotating work for the Mobile Police Department.
Smith argued MPD issued him and other towing companies a 2015 memo outlining charges, and SOS Towing was following those guidelines. Smith and his late father, as well as four other wrecker services, were charged with insurance fraud in 2019 in relation to the discrepancy.
The Mobile Police Department’s impound lot also followed the rates laid out in the 2015 memo due to an “administrative oversight.” When discovered, the agency began reimbursing an estimated $60,000.
Two of the towing cases were thrown out by district judges after being filed. Two others have been pending, awaiting results from Smith’s case. The DA's office offered a last-minute deal before a trial scheduled earlier this year to nolle pross the felony charges against Smith if he agreed to repay any overcharges.
Windom’s Aug. 18 order appears to effectively end the years-long legal battle, but does not clarify which arguments presented during a March 27 hearing had a bearing on the final outcome.
A statement from a spokesperson with the DA's office suggested Windom's decision may have been narrowed to a specific timeframe.
"In light of the Judge’s ruling, we will go back and re-evaluate the pending cases using the standard applied to these cases," that statement said.
In another statement released Monday, the Smith family expressed “strong disagreement” with the decision and suggested it was simply handed down because of the news report issued the same morning.
The Smith family said ordering restitution for exactly half of what the DA’s office argued leaves them with “serious questions.”
“We believe that his decision is biased, irresponsible and that [Judge Windom] failed to adequately consider crucial evidence presented to him,” the statement read.
The Smiths said the ongoing case has cost them their family business. When charges were filed, their company trucks were impounded for numerous months and they’ve been unable to return to the city’s towing rotation. They also claim the stress of felony charges against their father, Gary Smith Sr., contributed to a heart attack that killed him before the case could be concluded.
In a corresponding civil asset forfeiture trial for their trucks, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office leveraged a new state law last year to negotiate the seizure of a truck belonging to Smith Sr. That law now means deceased defendants abandon their property claims to the state in a civil asset forfeiture case. The Smiths say the state auctioned off that truck for $21,700.
“All this for $4,472.99?” a statement read.
The Smiths said they are committed to “pursuing every possible course of action” and “all available legal avenues” for them to get justice.
This story was updated Monday, Aug. 21, to include a statement from the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
