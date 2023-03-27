SOS Towing

A restitution hearing regarding alleged insurance overcharging appears to hinge on the applicability of a 2015 memo.

What was supposed to be a simple hearing on restitution Monday afternoon unfolded into what felt like a criminal trial.

SOS Towing Owner Gary Smith Jr. appeared before Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael E. Windom on March 27 where he argued that despite the claims of local prosecutors and investigators, he owes no restitution for alleged insurance overcharges.

SOS Towing Tow Truck

Gary Smith Jr. holds up an American flag from one of his company's wreckers.
SOS Towing Company

Gary Smith Jr. is shown at the Mobile Police Department impound lot in 2022 reclaiming his company's tow trucks that were confiscated for a combined 13 months.
SOS Towing Chase Dearman

Attorney Chase Dearman (center) is shown following the conclusion of a hearing where prosecutors agreed to drop insurance fraud charges against Gary Smith Jr. stemming from his and his late father's tow truck business.
SOS Towing
Tow 2015 memo

Towing companies say Mobile Police sent out this memo in 2015 tell them what they should be charging.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.