What was supposed to be a simple hearing on restitution Monday afternoon unfolded into what felt like a criminal trial.
SOS Towing Owner Gary Smith Jr. appeared before Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael E. Windom on March 27 where he argued that despite the claims of local prosecutors and investigators, he owes no restitution for alleged insurance overcharges.
Clay Rossi, the Mobile County District Attorney’s white-collar crime prosecutor, attempted to argue that according to a review of tow tickets, Smith Jr. overcharged by $8,946.
The hearing featured witnesses, cross-examination, Smith Jr. testifying in his own defense, raised voices and talks of perjury. The ultimate decision is now laying on Windom’s desk for review and appears to hinge on the applicability of a 2015 memo by Mobile Police Sgt. John Goodwin setting forth specific tow service rates.
Background
Smith was charged with first-degree insurance fraud in 2019 along with his father, Gary Smith Sr., at the conclusion of a criminal probe by the Mobile Police Department, which led to the indictment of five tow truck business owners who were signed on with the city of Mobile’s tow truck rotation. MPD uses the rotation list to cycle through local companies to contact when there is an accident.
SOS Towing’s wreckers and vehicles were the only ones to be seized at the time, and they were impounded for multiple months, shutting down the family-owned company.
At issue is the city’s old wrecker ordinance, which sets parameters for what truckers on this rotation can charge. According to investigators, these wreckers were billing above and beyond what was allowed by the city’s agreement.
Smith Jr. and the other tow truck owners have maintained since the beginning that they were charging fees according to a 2015 memo — a document which was incidentally being followed by Mobile Police’s own impound yard at the time of the probe.
Two of the questionable charges were thrown out when introduced on the district court level. Three others — including Smith Jr. and his father’s — proceeded. Smith Sr. passed away prior to the case being adjudicated in civil asset forfeiture proceedings. SOS tow trucks were returned after 13 months when prosecutors abandoned the forfeiture claims, albeit with the caveat prosecutors would retain the one truck signed under Smith Sr.’s name, due to a recently passed state law.
In a last-ditch effort to avoid a criminal jury trial, prosecutors struck a deal with Smith Jr. earlier this month to abandon criminal charges and to only consider tow tickets from the time Smith Jr. signed an agreement in February 2019 through his arrest.
Windom’s decision on restitution may have critical implications for the other tow truck cases still pending and whether or not those charges will be pursued further. Additionally, if Windom deems the 2015 memo as appropriate to follow for charges and thus concludes no restitution is owed, it will raise stark questions about the legitimacy of MPD’s investigation and the pursuit of criminal charges by prosecutors against the business owners.
Trial
MPD Investigator Christopher Grimes was called as a witness during the Monday hearing, where he was cross-examined by defense attorney Chase Dearman, and questioned about his accounting of the tickets.
Dearman pointed to a few specific problems in Grimes’ account of the tickets and pointed to certain tickets which were flagged as overcharges, but which appeared to be appropriate when considering other stipulations in the city’s tow ordinance.
In one instance, Dearman said a SOS Towing ticket was flagged as overcharging for a second tow. However, Grimes’ accounting did not consider a rule allowing for full-service charges when the second tow occurs five days after the initial service.
Grimes said it sounded correct and admitted there may have been “a few” tickets where he didn’t account for the rule.
Smith Jr. was called to the stand to testify and stated he was following the 2015 memo by MPD in his tickets. He said the memo laid out specific services that were lacking in the city’s ordinance and dictated how much could be charged. He said if Grimes had taken the memo into consideration, he would not have found any overcharges.
Rossi objected to the memo being admitted as evidence, attempting to argue the date on the document made it irrelevant. Windom quickly overruled him and allowed it to be submitted.
Tensions flared over an apparent tangent disagreement over whether or not Smith Jr. owned SOS Towing prior to 2019.
Dearman had initially suggested during the hearing that Smith Jr. did not own the company prior to 2019. However, Rossi produced an affidavit signed and notarized by Smith Jr. during his civil asset forfeiture case before Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes, where he testified he owned and ran the company from when his father retired in 2017.
Smith Jr. was fiercely questioned by Rossi about this discrepancy. Rossi told Windom he believed it could be evidence of perjury.
When asked about the affidavit, Smith Jr. explained he was running the day-to-day operations of the business, but the company was not officially under his name until 2019.
“Do you understand your oath today, Mr. Smith,” Rossi said, raising his voice.
The question elicited intervention from Windom, who instructed Rossi not to argue with the witness.
After pursuing the line of questioning further, Windom again interjected: “What does this have to do with overcharging?”
Rossi said the point of his questions was for “impeachment purposes” and claimed Smith Jr. was “conveniently” taking a position on his ownership of SOS Towing that was favorable for this hearing. However, Rossi said Smith Jr. took the opposite position on ownership before Judge Pipes when questions about ownership and his father’s death became pivotal on the issue of the state seizing the businesses’ trucks due to new state laws.
Windom closed the hearing instructing the parties he would be working quickly to issue a decision on restitution.
