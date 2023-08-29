A Mobile County Circuit Judge has ordered a local dockworkers union to refrain from encouraging or promoting a strike, which reportedly left cargo in gridlock at the Port of Mobile Container Terminal on Monday.
Documents filed with the court Aug. 28 alleged that union members with the Local 1410 chapter of the International Longshoreman Association (ILA) reportedly organized dockworkers at the terminal rail facility to halt operations shortly after the beginning of a Monday morning shift.
AMP Terminals Mobile — a subsidiary of the Danish shipping company Maersk — operates the local container facility on the Mobile River off of Ezra Trice Boulevard and handles a reported 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) each year. The company requested a temporary restraining order Monday afternoon, calling union members’ actions a “strike” and alleging it violated a standing collective bargaining agreement restricting such activity.
Maersk Media Relations Manager Kevin Doell confirmed the “unauthorized labor actions” Tuesday morning.
“APM Terminals Mobile has taken action to ensure that operations return to normal and will remain in active discussions with the local ILA leadership to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible,” Doell said in an emailed statement.
An affidavit by APM Terminals Director of Labor Relations Wendy Robertson stated Port operations rely “heavily” on the dockworkers in question to ensure timely shipments and the actions Monday brought its facility to a “standstill.”
“The current work stoppage already has seriously impaired APM’s operations, and if not enjoined, will completely shut down operations,” the affidavit reads. “When shipping and receiving functions are halted by labor unrest at a port like Mobile, shipping companies will take their business away to other more dependable ports.”
APM Terminals, locally represented by Anne Laurie McClurkin with the Maynard Nexsen law firm, filed a supplement Tuesday morning stating they’ve put the local union on notice. Circuit Judge Ben H. Brooks sided with APM, issuing the restraining order and setting a hearing before Judge Jill Phillips on Sept. 7 to consider a preliminary injunction.
Brooks noted in his ruling that violation of the order would constitute contempt of court.
Local 1410 President Mark Bass said Tuesday morning he is still unsure about the situation.
“We’re a little confused. There is no strike,” he said in a phone interview, noting the union was notified of the legal action that same morning.
Local 1410 is an African-American union representing roughly 800 dockworkers, Bass said. The group came close to a strike against CSA Equipment Company in October 2022 while attempting to negotiate wages, according to media reports.
While APM is alleging the local union has violated its labor agreement by striking, Bass said the corporation is in violation itself for choosing to “run to court” instead of following a prescribed grievance or arbitration process.
Bass declined the opportunity to discuss the specifics of the events on Aug. 28 which led to the restraining order, but said they involved “jurisdiction” and “safety.” Some members were sent home for the day, he added. However, he said everything was back to normal by Tuesday morning.
“Whatever reason they’re going to court with this stuff. I can’t say,” he said. “My guys are at work. I don’t know why they’re calling it a strike. We’re dispatching like normal.”
