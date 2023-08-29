Port of Mobile Container Terminal

The Port of Mobile Container Terminal operated by APM Terminals Mobile, a Maersk company. (Photo by APM Terminals)

A Mobile County Circuit Judge has ordered a local dockworkers union to refrain from encouraging or promoting a strike, which reportedly left cargo in gridlock at the Port of Mobile Container Terminal on Monday.

Documents filed with the court Aug. 28 alleged that union members with the Local 1410 chapter of the International Longshoreman Association (ILA) reportedly organized dockworkers at the terminal rail facility to halt operations shortly after the beginning of a Monday morning shift.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.