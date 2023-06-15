The simple fact that a juror in the reckless indifference murder trial of Jonathan Nakhla admitted to moving to Baldwin County before the sentencing in the case does not appear to be enough for Mobile Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes to grant the defendant a new trial.
Pipes told attorneys, at the conclusion of a two-day hearing, that the stature related to a juror’s residency used the term “prospective” and he would probably lean heavily on it.
“I’m focusing in on ‘prospective,’” he said, following three hours of testimony and arguments on Thursday afternoon. “I’m probably going to rule against the defense on that argument.”
Through her own testimony in the first day of the hearing, Melinda Pate, the juror in question, admitted she intended to leave Mobile County on March 8, 2023 to live in Baldwin County. While Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich argued that her move across the bay alone does not prove the defense was treated unfairly during the trial, Nahkla attorney J.D. Llyod argued it does show his side was prejudiced because trial attorney Dennis Knizley told Pipes he would’ve removed Pate from the jury pool if he’d known.
Pipes called this aspect of the case “highly unusual,” because most defendants don’t have the resources to investigate a case post conviction.
Pipes’ rulings on other arguments defense attorneys Llyod and Knizley made during the hearing are still unclear.
While judges in similar cases have previously ruled that the residency requirement should be waived if a defense team has not done enough to suss out answers to obvious questions about where a potential juror actually lives during jury selection, Lloyd told Pipes there was no way the trial attorneys could’ve determined where exactly juror Melinda Pate lived one year prior to the trial just by asking questions because she believed she lived in Mobile County, even if the defense evidence showed she lived across the bay.
Before adjourning the hearing Thursday, Pipes seemed willing to entertain the argument, but didn’t say whether he would ultimately decide for the defense or not.
“It’s not typically done where someone hammers a [potential juror] about any automatic disqualifiers,” he said. “However, case law holds lawyers to a higher standard. I don’t know where the waiver stands. I’m not sure where that goes.”
Another argument Pipes will consider before making a decision is whether or not Pate lived in Mobile County when she was asked by the trial judge to raise her hand if she didn’t.
Llyod argued that it’s up to the court to decide when Pate truly intended to move to Baldwin County from her father’s and step-mother’s house on Thornhill Drive in Mobile.
Lloyd said the defense believes Pate’s intent to move was much earlier than March 8 and presented evidence of vehicle registrations going back two or three years in Baldwin County, as well as eyewitness accounts that Pate either did not regularly stay at the Thornhill Drive house, or did regularly stay at a home in Loxley.
“The question the court has to answer is when did that [intent] change,” Llyod said. “We believe the weight of the evidence points to a residency change to Loxley before March 8.”
Rich argued prosecutors believe Pate’s residency could be considered Mobile County because it’s the home she considered a “safe place” and one she went back to regularly. Rich argued she got mail in Mobile, banked in Mobile, was registered to vote in Mobile, had a driver’s license in Mobile and answered the juror summons that was sent to the house in Mobile. Rich also argued that Pate believed she lived in Mobile County when she came to be a juror on the case.
“The jurors don’t know anything about the legal system when they come in here,” Rich said. “How would she know [what the residency statute says]?”
Pipes admitted the question of Pate’s residency was a complicated one. He likened it to a hypothetical posed in a law school class.
“The question of residency is out of a law school exam,” Pipes said. “It’s just as murky, slippery and crazy as anything.”
Pipes said he has until Tuesday to rule on the residency question, the waiver question and other arguments the attorneys made in briefs related to the question of a new trial.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
