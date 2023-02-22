One of the South’s most popular beachside bars was on the losing end of a federal lawsuit in December that it brought against a national media company alleging misuse of its name trademark.
A lawsuit filed in 2019 by MGFB Properties — owners of the Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar — claimed Viacom Media, the parent company of MTV, was infringing on its trademark rights with the name of its show, “Floribama Shore.”
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle ruled in favor of Viacom in 2021 and MGFB Properties also lost on summary judgment in an opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in November 2022.
The bar alleged its First Amendment rights were violated by the media corporation. It also argued Viacom violated the Lanham Act, which serves to protect federal trademark owners against the use of similar marks if it could result in confusion among consumers.
In the original suit, the plaintiffs alleged patrons were coming into the establishment confused, asking employees and musicians about the show and cast members.
The summary judgment sided with Viacom, stating the name of the show implied the geographic area it took place in and was not promoted to be endorsed by or affiliated with the bar itself, and it was not intended to be confusing.
“There is no evidence defendants held the series out as endorsed or sponsored by plaintiffs,” the opinion reads. “To the contrary, Viacom chose a title that includes its own house mark (MTV) and the name of one of its iconic franchises (Shore).”
Debuting in 2017, the show was a spinoff of one of MTV’s most popular series, “Jersey Shore.” This show followed a group of young adults living in a beach house on the Gulf Coast. MGFB Properties filed a cease and desist letter a month before the show debuted claiming trademark infringement. The show was shelved after its fourth season in 2021.
To reach its judgment, the court used the “Rogers test” that stems from the 1989 case Rogers v. Grimaldi, which dealt with balancing trademark and First Amendment rights. As a result of the case, the Second Circuit Court ruled the Lanham Act cannot be applied to titles of work unless the title has “no artistic relevance to underlying work whatsoever, or if it has some artistic relevance unless the title explicitly misleads as to the source of the content of the work.”
Essentially, the Rogers test allows for an artistic work — such as the name of the show — to be used without authorization so long as it isn’t misleading or intentionally confusing.
Judges in the 11th Circuit claimed the name “Floribama” was artistically relevant to the show; therefore, it does not violate the Lanham Act.
“In sum, applying the Rogers two-part test, we conclude that defendants’ use of ‘Floribama’ in its television series title — MTV ‘Floribama Shore’ — did not violate the Lanham Act as a matter of law,” the opinion reads.
