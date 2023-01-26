After the unexpected death of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson on Jan. 10, the Mobile County Judicial Nominating Commission is now tasked with helping to find his replacement on the bench.
Following a meeting by the commission, the schedule for the nomination process to select a new judge has been set, according to a commission statement.
Applicants vying for the position can pick up an applications packet from February 3 to March 3. Packets can be picked up from Kristin Priest in Court Administration at room 858 located on the 8th floor of the Mobile Government Plaza building.
The deadline for applications to be completed and returned to the same location is on April 3.
The commission will publicly reveal the names of all applicants on April 7 and the public will have a chance to provide comments until the deadline on May 5.
After the commission narrows the list down to three applicants, one of the three will be chosen by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the position.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
