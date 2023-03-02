Denitia Smith was taking a smoke break from her job working nights at the Mobile Econolodge in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2020 when she witnessed the wreck that killed 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas.
Smith told jurors on the second day of the reckless indifference murder trial of the vehicle’s driver Dr. Jonathan Nakhla that she heard the wreck and saw the $200,000 Audi R8 Spyder convertible flip several times before it came to rest in a ditch near the Interstate 65 Service Road.
“I heard a loud noise, like a crash, and the car flipping,” she said. “I ran to the fence and called 9-1-1. I saw the car sitting there with the wheels up in the air.”
Smith said she also watched the defendant go “under the water” several times “to try to get someone out.”
“I talked to the 9-1-1 worker and told the guy help was on the way and to stop getting in the water,” she said.
Smith, who was called as a prosecution witness, told defense attorney Dennis Knizley that Nakhla had asked for help for the car’s passenger.
“He was trying to go back under the car,” she said. “He was trying to lift the car.”
When allowed to ask Smith more questions, Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh wanted to know if the witness was certain about what Nakhla was doing under the car. Smith said she didn’t.
The second day of the Nakhla reckless indifference murder trial featured a number of witnesses and testimony related to the aftermath of the wreck itself. In addition to Smith, prosecutors continued to question a former Mobile Police Department officer, as well as current and former firemedics from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, each of whom were on the scene of the crash in different capacities.
Before the jury was called in after a lunch break, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks warned those in attendance on the defendant’s side of the courtroom to stop using cell phones. He told them that if court staffers catch any of them with a phone, he would pull them up to the witness stand to determine whom they are texting. If it’s a witness or potential witness, Brooks said, the person texting the witness would go to jail.
He then called Nakhla’s father Sayed onto the witness stand. Before he could ask a question, Knizley suggested the elder Nakhla be allowed to have his attorney Tom Walsh present.
Almost two hours later and during the first break the jury was given in the afternoon session, Brooks called the defendant’s father back in and had him testify if he had received texts from family or friends about the trial. Sayed Nakhla is considered a witness and can’t receive trial updates and can’t be in the courtroom during testimony.
Brooks asked him about texts with anyone in the courtroom. He told Brooks he received texts from his son, but only about the younger Nakhla’s feelings. Brooks said he won’t punish either Nakhla for breaking the court’s rules but warned him not to communicate any longer with anyone in the courtroom.
“If it happens again, you will back me into a corner and I will have nowhere else to go,” Brooks said.
The trial resumed after lunch with the continued testimony of former Mobile Police Department officer Sarah Percy. Percy could be heard on her body camera interacting with Nakhla on the night of the wreck. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley asked her if Nakhla showed any visible signs of intoxication at the scene of the wreck.
Percy said he didn’t, except he called Dauphin Street Dauphin Island. She said Nakhla wasn’t slurring his speech. She said the Nakhla was emotional when he heard about Thomas’ death, but that he had exhibited emotion earlier in their interaction.
“From my experience, his concern for the victim was not genuine,” she said.
When given the chance, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich asked Percy if Nakhla referred to Thomas by name. Percy said “no.”
“It was always the girl,” she said.
Following Percy’s testimony, Rich called Justin Crosley to the stand. Crosley is a MFRD firefighter who was on the scene of the wreck. Crosley testified that Nakhla asked for his belongings – a watch and a cell phone and showed “no remorse” when he found out Thomas had been killed.
“He was emotionless,” Crosley said. “It didn’t match up with what I would expect the feeling to be after he had just taken someone’s life.”
On cross-examination, Jaffe asked and Crosley agreed that victims of trauma can express that trauma in different ways.
Jaffe also showed Crosley video stills of Nakhla after the wreck. The video still showed Nakhla’s watch on his wrist.
“He’s looking for a watch he already has on?” Jaffe asked.
Crosley responded that he was going telling the court what Nakhla spoke to him about.
“People can have more than one watch,” he said.
Prosecutors also called two MFRD firemedics who were on the scene at the time and had administered medical care to Nakhla after the crash. Jennifer Levy was the first up. She is currently a registerd nurse for Infirmary Health Systems. At the time of the wreck she was a firemedic driver for MFRD.
Levy described Nakhla as being concerned about Thomas at first. He also told Levy he had to swerve to avoid another car on the beltline. However, Levy told jurors Nakhla’s demeanor changed once he found out Thomas had died. She said he went from being “agitated” to being “demanding.”
“It went from agitation to now he’s telling us what he needs,” Levy said.
Nakhla told the firemedics he wouldn’t go to USA Health University Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center and instead insisted on being transported to Mobile Infirmary, Levy said.
Levy said Nakhla didn’t refer to Thomas by her name and showed concern for his vehicle and wanted a phone.
“He asked for a phone and asked about his car,” Levy said. “He said it was a $200,000 car.”
When asked by Rich if Nakhla showed signs of intoxication on the scene, Levy said his eyes were dilated. Under normal circumstances the human pupil constricts when a light is shined into an eye, Levy said. She observed Nakhla’s pupils did not constrict after the wreck.
“They were not constricting and they were dilated,” Levy said of Nakhla’s eyes.
Those circumstances are consistent with being under the influence of alcohol, Levy told the jury.
When asked, Levy also admitted that she didn’t believe Nakhla suffered a concussion as a result of the crash because he told them he never lost consciousness and he “remembered everything.”
On cross-examination, Knizley asked Levy that if a doctor’s opinion differed from hers when it came to whether Nakhla had a concussion, would she disagree.
“When we assessed him he had no obvious signs of a concussion,” she said. “I feel pretty confident I understand the signs of a concussion on a wreck scene.”
Knizley then asked if agitation can be a concussion sign. Levy answered in the affirmative. Knizley also argued that Levy herself had said in previous testimony that the doctor repeated himself many times while in their care. He asked if that could also be a sign of concussion. Again, Levy said it could be, but qualified her answer.
“He did that until we told him [Thomas] was dead then it stopped,” she said. “Someone with a concussion will repeat themselves, but they do not stop ….”
Levy’s partner at the time, Robert Pyle, was also called. He still serves as a firemedic with MFRD. When asked Pyle said Nakhla seemed to try to control the situation when speaking to firemedics on the scene. He asked Pyle to use a phone and Pyle let him use the phone in the ambulance. Pyle said Nakhla made two phone calls and in one discussed his car when someone on the other line.
Unlike Levy, Pyle told the court he didn’t know if Nahkla was intoxicated at the time of the crash, adding that their jobs as firemedics are to care for the patient’s medical needs.
Following the testimony, Rich moved to have photos from the scene entered into evidence. Brooks allowed the photos in over Jaffe’s objections. Rich later called MPD Cpl. Charles Miller in to authenticate the photos.
After authenticating the photos, Brooks called for a recess until Friday at 9 a.m. when the court will hear testimony from Chris Davis, a driver of another car at the scene, as well as others.
