A man accused of a shooting at a downtown bar was convicted last week, with a Mobile County jury opting to hand down lesser charges.
Freddy Escobar-Diaz, 41, stood trial for the murder of Andrew Sims, 30, at the Saddle Up Saloon in August 2021 and for critically injuring security guard Damon Givens, 27, who died months later. Prosecutors sought murder charges for Escobar-Diaz. However, a jury ruled Escobar-Diaz's actions did not fit the crime and instead convicted him of manslaughter and first-degree assault.
Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction on social media, stating, “We are thankful the jurors found Mr. Diaz guilty for the brutal crime he committed and that he will be held accountable for his actions.”
Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom set Escobar-Diaz’s sentencing for April 20 at 1 p.m.
According to Defense Attorney Jeff Deen, Escobar-Diaz is a Honduras native who moved to the U.S. when he was 9. He said his client was in the Mobile area from Texas doing construction work at Austal USA’s local shipbuilding facility.
Deen called the decision “a fair and just verdict.”
“(My client) did not start or cause this,” Deen said. “These unfortunate events were caused by the deceased.”
Deen said he will be asking Judge Windom for a minimum sentence, which is 10 years. He said he will be relying on Escobar-Diaz’s lack of prior criminal history. During trial, Deen said he attempted to argue the shooting was in self-defense.
Deen said Aug. 14, 2021, was the first time his client had been to Saddle Up Saloon after it was recommended to him earlier that day. While he was there, he said Escobar-Diaz pulled out his phone to take a video of the bar to show the rest of the construction crew.
Deen said that’s when Sims approached Escobar-Diaz without warning, tried to take his phone away, and punched him in the face three times. He did not retaliate. Escobar-Diaz was then thrown out of the bar. Evidence later came to light that Sims’ girlfriend believed Escobar-Diaz was videoing her in the bar and Sims had become angry, according to Deen. An autopsy report showed Sims’ blood-alcohol content was .256 when he died.
According to Deen, Escobar-Diaz was confused and rattled by the event, but headed to his car parked several blocks away. Escobar-Diaz winded heading back at Saddle Up Saloon and intended to ask what had happened, according to Deen.
The defense attorney said when his client got out of his car, someone sitting outside jumped up and confronted him — it was Sims, who had gone outside to smoke. Deen said Sims punched Escobar-Diaz again and sent him stumbling backward.
According to Deen, Escobar-Diaz saw Sims reach behind his back and thought he was getting a gun, at which point he pulled out his own firearm and began shooting.
According to an incident report at the time, Escobar-Diaz began shooting and sent Sims fleeing back inside the bar and Escobar-Diaz followed. That’s when security guard Damon Givens stepped in the way to block the door and was shot six times, once in the hip, a femur, the intestines, the spleen and twice in the spine.
“[Escobar-Diaz] doesn’t remember what he did,” said Deen. “He says the next thing he remembers he was in back of the car.”
Deen explained Alabama’s criminal statute for manslaughter better fits the events of the night in question. According to state code, manslaughter can be appropriate when there is a death “due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation.”
Deen suspects the jury did not agree with self-defense due to his client following Sims back into the bar where he killed him.
