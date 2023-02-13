Diaz, Freddy Escobar

Freddy Escobar-Diaz

A man accused of a shooting at a downtown bar was convicted last week, with a Mobile County jury opting to hand down lesser charges.

Freddy Escobar-Diaz, 41, stood trial for the murder of Andrew Sims, 30, at the Saddle Up Saloon in August 2021 and for critically injuring security guard Damon Givens, 27, who died months later. Prosecutors sought murder charges for Escobar-Diaz. However, a jury ruled Escobar-Diaz's actions did not fit the crime and instead convicted him of manslaughter and first-degree assault.

