Questions over access to surveillance video from a hotel near the wreck scene will delay the third day of the reckless indifference murder trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla on Friday.
Defense attorney Dennis Knizley moved for a mistrial on Friday morning, arguing his side was unaware of the existence of about six hours of surveillance video from the beltline Comfort Inn on the day of the wreck that killed 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas.
Citing a violation of court rules of evidence, Knizley said the defense is unaware of and needs to investigate whether the footage will help or hurt their case. Defense attorneys told Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks they were not told about the videos prior to 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The videos in question purportedly show Chris Davis and “compatriots,” as Knizley described them, in the hotel hallway and outside the hotel.
The crux of Nakhla’s defense, Knizley argued, is that Davis — the driver of a second vehicle near the wreck scene — caused Nakhla to swerve before he lost control of the Audi R8 Spyder Convertible he was driving and in which Thomas was a passenger.
Facebook messages and photos from after the night in question raise the possibility Davis and his “compatriots” could have been using drugs or alcohol, Knizley said. Davis refused to give a statement to police following the crash and only later gave detectives a written statement, Knizley and Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich confirmed.
“It gives rise to reasonable concern that needs to be investigated,” Knizley said.
Because they only received notice of the video's existence on Thursday, Knizley called for a mistrial.
Rich argued that prosecutors only gained knowledge of the videos’ existence after the trial began and hadn’t planned on using them as evidence. She said she did inform defense attorneys about their existence, despite no plan to use them.
Jaffe argued that a previous U.S. Supreme Court finding confirms that if police have possession of videos, like the ones in question, that it means the same as if prosecutors have them.
Knizley argued police had the videos for some two and a half years. He said that’s two and half years defense attorneys could’ve used to investigate other factors in the crash.
Rich told Brooks Davis wasn’t involved in the “party” his out-of-town friends were engaging in at the hotel and instead left with his wife and child. Davis was not shown in any of the Facebook photos from the night of the “party,” but was part of the Facebook messenger conversation related to the photos, Knizley said.
Rich questioned the relevance of the videos, Facebook photos and messages to the case, despite Knizley’s argument to the contrary.
Instead of immediately ruling on the motion for a mistrial, Brooks recessed the jury until at least 1 p.m. on Monday and is having the attorneys go through the hours of video in open court. There will be no testimony in front of the jury on Friday.
Davis, his uncle and a friend could all be called upon to testify about the videos Friday afternoon. The jury will not be present.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
