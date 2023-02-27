Judge denies travel request for doctor charged with manslaughter

Jonathan Nakhla (Mobile Metro Jail)

The trial for a Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder took a step towards officially starting on Monday.

60 potential jurors gathered in the ceremonial courtroom at Government Plaza on Monday for the trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, who is charged with reckless murder after the car he was driving crashed on the Interstate 65 Service Road and rolled into a ditch on Aug. 1, 2020. 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, who was traveling with Nakhla, was killed in the accident. Thomas’ family was in attendance as the jury selection process began Monday.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews  who naturally rules the roost.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.