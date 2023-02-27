The trial for a Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder took a step towards officially starting on Monday.
60 potential jurors gathered in the ceremonial courtroom at Government Plaza on Monday for the trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, who is charged with reckless murder after the car he was driving crashed on the Interstate 65 Service Road and rolled into a ditch on Aug. 1, 2020. 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, who was traveling with Nakhla, was killed in the accident. Thomas’ family was in attendance as the jury selection process began Monday.
According to police, the vehicle Nakhla was driving at the time was allegedly traveling in excess of 130 miles per hour before the crash. Prosecutors revealed at the preliminary hearing last Friday, Nakhla’s blood alcohol content was between .11 and .125 at the time of the incident.
Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, who is representing the case, and Dennis Knizley, part of Nakhla’s defense team, questioned the panel of potential jurors as they attempted to whittle the number down to 12 jurors and 4 alternates for the trial.
Given the fact alcohol could have potentially played a role in the crash according to prosecutors, a majority of the questions from Rich focused on getting juror’s opinions and experience with topics such as alcoholism, fast cars and DUI’s. Jurors were asked about any instances they have had with DUI’s or speeding tickets as well as any run-ins with law enforcement officials that could alter their decision-making process as they attempt to reach a verdict.
One of the biggest issues for attorneys to sort through is sifting through jurors who may have seen anything about the highly-publicized case in the news or on social media.
Among the first questions addressed toward the jurors from Rich focused on if they had seen anything about the case in the media.
Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks addressed the panel of potential jurors, giving them two rules to follow as the process moves forward: don’t speak to anyone about the case, and give up all media and social media for the duration of the trial.
At the end of the prosecution’s turn at questioning the panel, Brooks reiterated his stance on ensuring jurors do not receive any information or opinions on the case from the media, stating jurors would essentially have to “divorce” media and social media from their lives for the duration of the trial.
Brooks advised jurors not to pick up or read any newspapers such as Lagniappe, or take in news from sites such as the Mobile Press-Register, al.com or any local tv stations.
Due to the large size of the pool, the jury selection process will run over into Tuesday, after which a jury should be chosen and the trial can move forward.
The expectation from all parties is the trial is expected to last two weeks with the possibility of it running into a third week if necessary.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.