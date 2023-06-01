One Mobile County school is set to pack up and move to a new location while another neighboring campus is slated to receive “state-of-the-art” upgrades.
According to a press release from Mobile County Public School System spokeswoman Rena Philips, the district is in the process of finalizing contracts and awaiting state approval to begin work on a “new” and “majorly renovated” LeFlore High School.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
